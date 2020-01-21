Border Force catch migrants trying to cross Channel in three rubber dinghies

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 05:40 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:00 EST, 21 January 2020

Border Pressure officers in Kent this morning intercepted three rubber dinghies carrying migrants.

Photos from Dover harbour confirmed an empty boat and officers processing the migrants, as trafficking gangs proceed so-called ‘surge techniques’, in a bid to overwhelm UK authorities.

Officers had been seen giving the migrants blankets to wrap round themselves this morning earlier than being put right into a van, after round 5 folks had been present in what’s believed to be the primary crossing of 2020.

It’s believed the migrants had arrived in a single day and had been caught by officers this morning. They had been pictured at round 9am, processing the arrivals.

Officers had been seen giving migrants blankets to wrap round themselves as they obtained off boats in Dover

The picture above reveals an empty rubber dinghy after three boats had been intercepted by border power officers

The Nationwide Crime Company this week mentioned that migrants making an attempt to succeed in the UK from France are utilizing ‘surge’ techniques to overwhelm patrols.

Steve Reynolds, who works on the company instructed the BBC that if numerous migrants depart on the identical day then they’re ‘extra more likely to get by means of’.

Climate situations are mentioned to have been ‘good’ to cross the Channel within the night time, with a relaxed sea – however the temperatures would have been ‘very chilly’.

On Monday 12 migrants – together with two girls and a baby – had been picked up by French authorities some two nautical miles off the coast of Cape Gris-Nez.

Their boat obtained into issue and the migrants suffered gentle hypothermia, French authorities mentioned.

French maritime officers mentioned climate situations are ‘typically troublesome’ within the Channel and North Sea, including that it’s ‘harmful for human life’.

In 2019 round 1,900 folks tried to cross the English Channel in a small craft.

The bulk are recorded to have been from Iran.

The Coastguard confirmed it helped Border Pressure (pictured) with ‘three incidents off the Kent coast’ in December

On 31 December 43 folks had been detained by Border Pressure officers off the coast of Kent after they crossed the busiest transport lanes on the planet.In one other incident on the identical day six males had been noticed off the French shore and returned to the Port of Calais.

The primary boat was carrying 12 Iranian nationals and was intercepted by Border Pressure off the coast of Dover at three.35am.

The second boat had 22 males on board, claiming to be from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and was intercepted at four.25am.

The third boat was intercepted at 7.50am and had seven males and two girls on board, who all mentioned they had been from Iran.

On December 29 greater than 60 migrants had been rescued by the French and British authorities.

Final 12 months 336 migrants arrived simply in August, together with 86 in sooner or later.

Not less than two determined asylum seekers are recognized to have died whereas making an attempt to succeed in the UK.

Certainly one of them was a 48-year-old Iraqi man who tried to swim throughout utilizing diver fins and plastic bottles as a makeshift life jacket.

The opposite was a lady who fell overboard whereas crossing with different migrants.

An enormous search and rescue operation was launched by British authorities, and the lady’s physique was discovered on Dutch waters weeks later.

MailOnline has contacted Kent Police and Border Pressure concerning the incident in Dover this morning.