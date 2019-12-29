Border Force patrols intercepts boat with seven suspected migrants on board

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 07:01 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:20 EST, 29 December 2019

A ship with round seven suspected migrants on board was intercepted within the English Channel this morning and dropped at the marina at Dover.

Photos confirmed a Border Drive boat docking within the harbour and a number of other individuals disembarking earlier than being taken away in vans.

It’s the newest migrant touchdown since Boxing Day, when officers detained a gaggle of 49 migrants crammed into 4 small boats.

Photos confirmed a Border Drive boat docking within the harbour on the Port of Dover this morning

They included Iranian, Iraqi and Afghan residents – and one youngster.

French authorities rescued an additional 14 individuals who set off with the opposite 49 however received into bother off the waters of Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The Dwelling Workplace responded to the incident by saying that unlawful migration is a ‘felony exercise’ and unlawful immigrants can be despatched again to mainland Europe.

Greater than 1,700 individuals have crossed the Channel in small boats this 12 months. In October Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel vowed that unlawful migrant crossings of the Channel shall be halved by the top of the month.

Final month, at the least 129 migrants made it into the UK by making the life-risking journey throughout the Dover Strait, one of many world’s busiest transport lanes.

The migrant disaster erupted final November, with lots of arriving within the ultimate two months of 2018.

A number of individuals had been seen disembarking earlier than being taken away in vans. It’s the newest migrant touchdown at Dover since Boxing Day

It prompted then-Dwelling Secretary Sajid Javid to declare a ‘main incident’, calling in further Border Drive cutters and the Authorities spending tens of millions of kilos to deal with the problem.

However the issue has worsened all through 2019, and Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel revealed in October she had agreed an ‘motion plan’ with France.

She mentioned patrols throughout the French coast had been doubled to cease individuals smugglers, and the Dwelling Workplace had already funded drones to scour France’s seashores – however the crossings have continued.