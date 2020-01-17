January 16, 2020 | eight:20pm

A 14-year-old Mexican teen was caught at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in California with three bundles of crystal methamphetamine strapped to his physique, authorities mentioned.

The boy was with two different minors and one grownup, U.S. Customs and Border Safety mentioned, when he approached the State Route 94 checkpoint in Jamul, east of San Diego, Monday night time.

As border brokers questioned the group, who have been in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, a drug-sniffing Okay-9 alerted the agent.

The group was moved to a different space for a secondary inspection. They have been searched and the packages of medicine have been discovered on the teenager’s waistline, a information launch mentioned.

One other 49 plastic-wrapped packages have been present in three backpacks contained in the automotive. In whole, brokers found 54 kilos of medicine value an estimated $102,000.

Authorities arrested the 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, each Mexican nationals. The driving force, a 34-year-old man, and one other 16-year-old, each Americans, have been additionally taken into custody.

Brokers within the San Diego sector have seized 42 million value of methamphetamine since Oct. 1.