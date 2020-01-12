Border Police Jawan Fires Over 200 Rounds At Bihar Outpost, Sparks Panic

The incident happened contained in the SSB camp at Piltola border outpost. (Representational)

Kishanganj, Bihar:

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal posted at an outpost in Bihar’s Kishanganj alongside the Indo-Nepal border on Saturday fired greater than 200 gunshots within the air, triggering panic within the space, a police official stated.

The incident happened contained in the SSB camp at Piltola border outpost the place the sounds of gunshots had been heard first at round three pm and the gunshots hire the air for about 45 minutes.

In line with Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kishanganj, Ajay Kumar Jha, the jawan Abhay Kumar – who’s from Rajasthan – took out INSAS rifles from the warehouse contained in the camp and started capturing within the air.

SSB officers led by commandant Subhash Chand Negi rushed to the spot and overpowered the jawan – stated to be mentally unstable – upon being knowledgeable by Abhay Kumar’s colleagues, Mr Jha stated.

About 240 fired cartridges had been later collected from the spot, he stated, including that numerous curious and frightened villagers had gathered outdoors the camp upon listening to the gunshots, who had been persuaded to return to their properties.

The police and the SSB had been collectively investigating the matter and officers of the paramilitary power have stated on situation of anonymity that Abhay Kumar would face departmental motion and will find yourself going through dismissal from service.