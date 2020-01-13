Border Security Force Contingent To Not Take Part In Republic Day 2020

This can actually have an effect on the morale of the Border Guarding Forces, an officer stated (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Border Safety Drive and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) marching contingents have been avoided the Republic Day parade this 12 months, officers stated.

“As part of a new rotation policy of paramilitary forces’ squads at the Republic Day parade, the contingents of two forces have been taken out of the event this time,” an official stated.

“This is a new policy formulated by the Ministry of Defence for the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) contingents taking part in the Republic Day parade,” he added.

A BSF public relations officer stated,”Only camel contingent from BSF is participating in the Republic Day parade 2020, along with camel band contingents. No foot contingent and no motor riders will be participating.”

The BSF has a manpower of two.75 lakh personnel with separate Artillery, Air and Marine wings, whereas the SSB is deployed alongside the Bhutan and Nepal borders.

Ranbir Singh, Basic Secretary of the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations, New Delhi, condemned the choice of the Ministry of Defence for organizing the Republic Day parade with out the BSF and the SSB.

When the information company IANS spoke to BSF and SSB personnel, anger and discontentment had been fairly palpable.

A senior officer of the SSB on situation of anonymity stated,”This is unfortunate. Every member of the paramilitary force wishes that he should participate in the parade and get praise for contributions. We salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Diwali with the BSF and the ITBP in Gurez sector. But, on the other hand, ignoring contribution of BSF and SSB on this Republic Day parade is not good.”

A senior BSF officer stated,”This will certainly affect the morale of the Border Guarding Forces. We appeal that the duration of parade can be restored to old patterns and can be increased from 92 minutes to 2 hours again so that the rest of the Border Guarding Forces could also get the opportunity to join the Rajpath parade. We hope the Prime Minister will intervene in the matter and issue the orders for participation of BSF and SSB.”

“The paramilitary forces headquarters have asked the Home Ministry to get this arrangement reviewed, but nothing concrete has taken place till now,” a senior BSF officer added.