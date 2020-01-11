Borderlands 3’s Delayed Limited-Time Takedown Event Will Now Kick Off Next Week

Borderlands three‘s scaled Takedown on the Maliwan Blacksite, which was delayed attributable to unexpected points, will now begin on Thursday, January 16th. The occasion was initially set to kick off on December 31st.

Gamers who’ve had problem discovering a celebration or wish to play solo can have till January 30th to check out a neater model of the Takedown and reap its rewards. After the 30th, its problem degree might be bumped again up.

In different Borderlands three information, Gearbox Software program has rolled out a brand new hotfix that addresses the next:

Addressed a reported concern that FL4K’s Livid Assault was typically not making use of bonuses to pet injury as anticipated

Addressed a reported concern that Rakkcelerate was typically not making use of the cooldown modifier as acknowledged on the ability’s description

Addressed a reported concern that Low cost Tip’s complete weapon defend capability was typically not showing within the tooltip on the merchandise card

Addressed a reported concern that The Arbalest of Self-discipline was typically spawning with simply shields

Anointed Enforcer

Briefly lowered the well being on Anointed Enforcer – We discovered a difficulty the place Anointed Enforcer’s immunity skills would typically trigger them to be tougher than supposed. We now have lowered their well being briefly as we examine additional and discover a everlasting answer.

The hotfix is already dwell on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, and PC so merely log in to replace the sport.

For extra on Borderlands three, take a look at our earlier protection.

