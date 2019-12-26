Boris and Carrie’s £20k-a-week New Year villa: Inside the luxury Caribbean mansion

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds have arrived on the £20,000-a-week Caribbean villa the place they are going to ring within the New 12 months.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are understood to have arrived at Mustique to get some winter solar and calm down after a tricky election marketing campaign, as reported by The Solar.

Recognized for its white-sand seashores, the unique island within the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favorite of the wealthy and well-known, with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger proudly owning property on the island.

The extraordinary six-bedroom villa is perched on the hilltops of Mustique, giving resplendent views of the island.

The couple will likely be staying with the Von Bismark household – who’re descended from the primary German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – however it isn’t clear who will likely be choosing up the invoice.

A brochure for the villa says: ‘The open air plan gives the right stability of indoor and outside residing areas.

‘A number of sundown decks and lounge areas with seven lighted water options make the property effectively suited to entertaining.

‘This tranquil villa rests harmoniously on a hilltop overlooking Britannia Bay, which gives good commerce wind breezes and panoramic views of the encompassing Caribbean and luxurious panorama of the island.’

The couple are understood to have landed at a close-by island yesterday, earlier than taking one other airplane and arriving at Mustique right now on the villa which boats three personal swimming pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper.

The island can be a favorite of the Royal Household, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there in addition to Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a marriage current.

She was famously photographed in 1976 with Roddy Llewellyn whereas nonetheless married to Lord Snowden, which precipitated a serious royal scandal.

In recent times, prime ministers have tended to take extra low-key holidays with Theresa Could having fun with strolling holidays in Wales with husband Philip and David Cameron and his household usually holidaying in Cornwall.

However Mr Johnson is clearly within the temper for a extra luxurious retreat after securing his passage again to No10 with a thumping Tory majority.