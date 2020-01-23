January 23, 2020 | 7:49am

British chief Boris Johnson had WhatsApp chats with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince — sparking fears of a possible hack assault just like the one on Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, based on a report.

A former UK authorities official advised The Telegraph they had been “99 percent sure” that Johnson chatted with Mohammed bin Salman on the identical app he allegedly used to plant spyware and adware on Bezos’ cellphone.

“He certainly had his number and would ping him the occasional message,” the previous Overseas Workplace determine advised the UK paper.

One other ex-Overseas Workplace supply mentioned it was “commonplace” to interact with Center Jap notables by way of WhatsApp, saying they “wouldn’t be surprised” if the prime minister had executed so with the crown prince.

The revelation “raises serious questions about potential vulnerabilities” in mild of the assault on the world’s richest man, The Telegraph famous.

United Nations consultants on Wednesday shared forensic findings that steered with “medium to high confidence” that bin Salman hacked the iPhone of Bezos in a bid to “influence, if not silence” the Washington Put up, which he additionally owns.

Saudi officers referred to as the claims “absurd.”

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos Getty Photographs

Requested at a briefing on Wednesday whether or not Johnson communicated with the crown prince Prince Mohammed over WhatsApp, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman mentioned: “I have no idea.”

“We are not going to comment on the security arrangements of ministers,” the spokesman added.

Earlier than he was prime minister, Johnson — a former journalist — wrote a glowing column in The Instances of London earlier than bin Salman made a state go to to the UK in 2018.

He claimed that the younger crown prince had “demonstrated by word and deed” that he was taking the Kingdom in a extra open course.”

“Our role must be to encourage him along this path,” he wrote.

“Be in no doubt: the future of Saudi Arabia – and indeed the region and the wider Muslim world – depends on his success.”