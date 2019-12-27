Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds stop off in St Lucia on first day of their holiday

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds stopped off in St Lucia to fulfill the Caribbean island’s prime minister earlier than jetting the ultimate stretch of their journey to the superstar enclave of Mustique for a luxury-laced retreat.

Rising barely dishevelled and weary from the long-haul flight, the Prime Minister mustered a thumbs up as he wrapped an arm round his St Lucian counterpart Allen Chastanet, who congratulated him on his thumping election victory.

Beaming British Airways cabin crew additionally squeezed across the pair for an image on the steps of the airplane which touched down on Boxing Day.

Mr Chastanet yesterday mentioned: ‘Right now we welcomed British PM Boris Johnson to Saint Lucia for a brief layover.

‘I thanked the PM for his nation’s continued assist to our nation and the area and naturally took the chance to as soon as once more supply my heartiest congratulations on his hard-won and well-deserved victory within the current election.

‘We sit up for working extra intently collectively on our nations’ shared mutual pursuits.’

With a bag slung over his shoulder, the PM emerged from the aircraft carrying a darkish swimsuit jacket and trousers to fulfill the St Lucia chief.

However he’s anticipated to depart all formal authorities duties on the door of his £20,000-a-week Caribbean villa the place he and 31-year-old girlfriend will toast within the New 12 months and rejoice holding the keys to Quantity 10.

Mr Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds are in Mustique celebrating the Conservatives’ election victory earlier this month (pictured arriving again in Quantity 10)

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are actually understood to have arrived at Mustique to get some winter solar and calm down after a troublesome month criss-crossing the nation on the marketing campaign path.

The couple, whose relationship has been underneath the highlight since he grew to become Tory chief in July, have been hardly seen collectively in the course of the election.

Within the aftermath of his win, Mr Johnson has nonetheless not had probability to place his toes up – as an alternative ramming by way of his Queen’s Speech payments and Brexit withdrawal deal.

But, nonetheless flying excessive from storming to the most important Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher, he and Ms Symonds will lastly recharge their batteries on Mustique.

Famed for its white-sand seashores, the unique island within the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favorite of the wealthy and well-known, with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger proudly owning property on the island.

The extraordinary six-bedroom villa is perched on the hilltops of Mustique, giving resplendent views of the island.

The couple might be staying with the Von Bismark household – who’re descended from the primary German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – however it’s not clear who might be choosing up the invoice.

A brochure for the villa says: ‘The open air plan offers the proper stability of indoor and out of doors dwelling areas.

‘A number of sundown decks and lounge areas with seven lighted water options make the property effectively suited to entertaining.

The beautiful bed room of the six-bedroom villa the place Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds will staying. It comes replete with a 4 poster mattress

The open plan eating space is ideal for entertaining and consuming, with beautiful views of the encompassing ocean and countryside

Mr Johnson and his girlfriend can relax and calm down after a bruising basic election marketing campaign whereas having fun with the panoramic views on the villa

The couple are staying with the Von Bismark household and in addition to having the ocean only a stone’s throw away, then also can take a dip in their very own pool

he couple are understood to have landed at a close-by island yesterday, earlier than taking one other aircraft and arriving at Mustique at this time on the villa which boats three personal swimming pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives, accompanied by accomplice Carrie Symonds, forward of the Conservative Occasion Convention in Manchester, in September 2019

‘This tranquil villa rests harmoniously on a hilltop overlooking Britannia Bay, which affords good commerce wind breezes and panoramic views of the encompassing Caribbean and plush panorama of the island.’

The couple are understood to have landed at a close-by island yesterday, earlier than taking one other aircraft and arriving at Mustique at this time on the villa which boats three personal swimming pools, a butler, chef and housekeeper.

The island can be a favorite of the Royal Household, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there in addition to Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a marriage current.

She was famously photographed in 1976 with Roddy Llewellyn whereas nonetheless married to Lord Snowden, which prompted a serious royal scandal.

In recent times, prime ministers have tended to take extra low-key holidays with Theresa Could having fun with strolling holidays in Wales with husband Philip and David Cameron and his household usually holidaying in Cornwall.

However Mr Johnson is clearly within the temper for a extra luxurious retreat after securing his passage again to No10 with a thumping Tory majority.

A brochure for the villa says: ‘The open air plan offers the proper stability of indoor and out of doors dwelling areas’

Gorgeous view: The island can be a favorite of the Royal Household, with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall having holidayed there in addition to Princess Margaret who was gifted land on the island as a marriage current

The couple might be staying with the Von Bismark household – who’re descended from the primary German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – however it’s not clear who might be choosing up the invoice for the swanky villa

Non-public Pool: Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are understood to have arrived at Mustique to get some winter solar and calm down after a troublesome election marketing campaign