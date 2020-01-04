Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds are staying in £20,000 a week villa in Mustique

By Sam Greenhill And Mark Palmer For The Each day Mail

As tensions boil over within the Center East, Boris Johnson has been unwinding at one of many world’s most luxurious hideaways.

He and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds have been having fun with a bar liked by royals and rock stars and apparently staying in a £20,000-a-week villa with its personal chef.

From the air, the vacation house on the unique island of Mustique resembles a mini-fortress set in lush woodland.

With its three employees, the villa boasts four-poster beds, open-air terraces and residing quarters set round a pool

However pictures inside present it’s a breezy, open-plan haven of tranquillity.

Sources mentioned Mr Johnson, 55, and 31-year-old Miss Symonds have been staying there since Boxing Day, and whereas there was no official affirmation, Downing Avenue didn’t deny it final evening.

Over the turbulent previous 24 hours, the Prime Minister is extra more likely to have been on the cellphone to world leaders than taking a dip.

However earlier, he and Miss Symonds had been celebrating the New Yr in Mustique’s Basil’s Bar, the place for many years the nice and the great have partied in privateness.

Yesterday Basil Charles mentioned the Prime Minister had visited his bar on New Yr’s Day. He was too discreet to disclose whether or not Mr Johnson had opted for the bar’s signature cocktails such because the Hurricane David or Mustique Whammy.

Mr Charles, 72, has served drinks to everybody from Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate – and the Middletons – regard Mr Charles with such fondness, they invited him to the 2011 Royal Wedding ceremony, and a duplicate Basil’s Bar was arrange on the close by Goring Lodge.

The actual model is ready on stilts over the turquoise waters of Mustique’s Britannia Bay. Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds have saved a low profile, largely remaining within the three-bed villa which prices £20,000 every week to lease right now of yr.

Downing Avenue has not mentioned whether or not Mr Johnson paid for his keep or obtained any hospitality from its homeowners, who’re mentioned to be American.

The Prime Minister paid for his £1,300 seat in financial system on British Airways to succeed in the Caribbean.