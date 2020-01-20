Boris Johnson announces ban on UK government investment in overseas coal mining

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Printed: 05:30 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:38 EST, 20 January 2020

Boris Johnson at this time introduced the UK authorities will now not spend money on abroad coal mining or coal energy vegetation.

The Prime Minister mentioned ‘not one other penny of UK taxpayers’ cash will probably be instantly invested in digging up coal or burning it for electrical energy’ as he set out proposals to shake up Britain’s assist finances.

Mr Johnson made the feedback at a UK Africa Funding Summit in central London as he urged African nations to do extra enterprise with Britain.

He set out his perception that the UK’s post-Brexit immigration system would allow nearer hyperlinks between Britain and Africa as a result of border management will change to place ‘individuals earlier than passports’.

Mr Johnson mentioned the UK authorities will now not present any direct assist for thermal coal mining or coal energy vegetation abroad.

He argued it might make no sense for such funding to proceed given the efforts the UK has made to wash up its personal vitality manufacturing.

He mentioned: ‘There isn’t any level within the UK lowering the quantity of coal we burn if we then trundle over to Africa and line our pockets by encouraging African states to make use of extra of it.

‘All of us breathe the identical air, we dwell beneath the identical sky, all of us undergo when carbon emissions rise and the planet warms.

‘So from at this time the British authorities will now not present any new direct official growth help… for thermal coal mining or coal energy vegetation abroad.

‘To place it merely not one other penny of UK taxpayers’ cash will probably be instantly invested in digging up coal or burning it for electrical energy.’

Mr Johnson sought to make use of the summit as a possibility to reinforce enterprise hyperlinks between Britain and Africa after Brexit.

He mentioned the UK has ‘no divine proper to that enterprise’ however urged African leaders to hearken to ‘what we’ve to supply’.

He mentioned the UK is the ‘final one cease store for the bold, rising worldwide financial system’ earlier than telling the summit his new Australian-style points-based immigration system would assist enhance relations.

‘One factor is altering: Our immigration system,’ he mentioned.

‘I do know that it is a matter which individuals have raised with me previously however change is coming and our system is changing into fairer and extra equal as between all our world buddies and companions, treating individuals the identical wherever they arrive from.

‘By placing individuals earlier than passports we can entice the perfect expertise from all over the world wherever they could be.’