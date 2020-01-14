Boris Johnson backs Royal Family to ‘sort out’ Harry and Meghan situation

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Boris Johnson as we speak insisted the Royal Household will ‘kind out’ the problems over Harry and Meghan’s preparations.

The PM stated he’s a ‘huge fan’ of the royals and so they have been a ‘nice asset’ to the UK.

However he stated the household needs to be given house to resolve the scenario with out a ‘operating commentary’ from politicians.’

In his first main TV interview because the election, Mr Johnson stated: ‘I’m an enormous fan of the Queen and of the Royal Household…

‘I’m completely assured that they’re going to kind this out.’

The Queen’s assertion in full Monday night after a day of showdown talks to resolve the futures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Queen allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stop as senior Royals following a personal heart-to-heart along with her grandson at yesterday’s disaster summit.

After a household assembly at Sandringham, Her Majesty launched a historic and emotionally-charged assertion regretting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s determination to separate their time between Canada and the UK as they wind down their Royal duties.

The assembly was convened in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell demand to step again as senior royals and forge a ‘progressive’ function throughout the monarchy.

Yesterday’s unprecedented assembly represented the primary time that Harry, 35, had met along with his closest relations since early November, with the prince and his spouse having taken a six-week break in Canada over the Christmas interval. Though they arrived again solely final week, Meghan, 38, has already returned to the nation.

Following the Sandringham head-to-head Charles, William and Harry have been seen driving out of the Norfolk property in separate automobiles.

Then in an announcement written personally by the Queen, along with her closest advisers, the monarch made clear her private unhappiness on the occasions of the final six days.

Repeatedly referencing ‘my family’, she stated they have been ‘entirely supportive’ of Harry and Meghan’s want for a brand new life. However she warned that many ‘complex’ points remained to be resolved.

Prince Harry (pictured leaving yesterday), Prince William and Prince Charles left Sandringham in separate automobiles after greater than two hours of crunch talks with the Queen

The Duke of Sussex confronted the Queen, his brother and his father (pictured leaving final evening) for the primary time since quitting as a senior royal with Meghan ‘dialling in’ to assist her husband from Canada