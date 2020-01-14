The bong price 500,000 pound however we’re working a plan so folks can bung a bob for a Huge Ben bong: UK PM

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday mentioned the federal government was engaged on a publicly-funded plan to get the at the moment silent Huge Ben to chime when Britain leaves the European Union.

Some eurosceptic lawmakers have been pushing for a celebratory peal to mark Brexit at 2300 GMT on January 31, regardless of the tower during which the world-famous bell is housed being closed for repairs.

Hopes had been raised when the previous Home of Commons speaker John Bercow, who rejected the request, was changed simply earlier than the final election in December.

However it once more seems to be dominated out on price grounds: the Home of Commons Fee, which runs parliament, was advised on Monday the price of an distinctive bong was £500,000 ($650,000, 580,000 euros).

The unique estimate was £120,000. The rise comes from the necessity to set up and take away a short lived ground to ring the bell.

Johnson, although, mentioned all was not misplaced.

“The bong cost £500,000 but we’re working a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong because there are some people who want to,” he advised BBC tv.

A bob is the equal of 5p and a slang expression for cash.

“As a result of Huge Ben is being refurbished, they appear to have taken the clapper away, so we have to restore the clapper with the intention to bong Huge Ben on Brexit evening.

“And that is costly, so we’re whether or not the general public can fund it.”

The well-known bell, housed within the Elizabeth Tower of the Palace of Westminster in central London, has been silent since August 2017 because of main renovations scheduled to final 4 years.

An exception is made for Remembrance Sunday and the New Yr.

Professional-Brexit campaigners are hoping to mark Britain’s departure. The Go away.EU teams needs “patriots to ring the bell of their native church… to have a good time Britain’s new-found independence!”

The “Bells for Victory” peal is deliberate for February 1.

“If the powers that be do not prefer it? We’ll do it anyway!” the group vowed.

