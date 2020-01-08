Boris Johnson braces for showdown with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at No10

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:28 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 03:46 EST, eight January 2020

Boris Johnson is bracing for a showdown with new EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Road in the present day as he vows the Brexit transition won’t be prolonged previous December.

The Prime Minister will use his first official assembly with fee president Ursula von der Leyen to warn that there’s a exhausting deadline to thrash out a commerce deal.

Ms von der Leyen and EU negotiator Michel Barnier – who will even be at No10 this afternoon – have already branded the schedule ‘unrealistic’, suggesting extra time will probably be wanted.

In one other strain tactic, it has emerged that Mr Barnier has been sabre-rattling over protections for EU residents residing within the UK, calling for a totally impartial watchdog to ensure their rights.

The talks come as Britain took one other step in direction of formally leaving the bloc, with the Withdrawal Settlement Invoice persevering with its progress by way of the Commons.

Mr Johnson’s new 80-strong majority within the Home has elevated his negotiating leverage.

However there may be set to be an enormous tussle over the phrases of the commerce settlement after the transition – which is basically a ‘standstill’ interval when EU guidelines nonetheless apply.

Boris Johnson will use his first official assembly with Ursula von der Leyen, now president of the European Fee, to insist he won’t countenance any extension of the transition past the top of this 12 months

Mr Johnson’s robust stance echoes the pledge within the Tory manifesto, and means there are simply 11 months to hammer out a brand new package deal of phrases after Brexit legally occurs on the finish of this month.

The PM will even inform Mrs von der Leyen he desires a looser Canada-style free commerce settlement with out the shut political alignment as soon as deliberate by Theresa Might.

In a letter despatched earlier than Christmas, Mr Barnier raised issues that the UK might renege on commitments within the divorce deal Mr Johnson sealed pre-election.

Based on the Telegraph, he stated the residents’ rights watchdog – formally the Unbiased Monitoring Authority (IMA) – will need to have the flexibility ‘to behave quickly and in full independence’ on complaints from EU residents.

A draft decision on account of be debated within the European Parliament subsequent week expresses ‘concern’ concerning the set-up of the IMA, and notes that the authority should be ‘really impartial’ and ought to be operational instantly after the transition interval ends.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will even attend the talks this afternoon.

However the EU won’t begin detailed commerce talks till the UK has left and it has agreed a negotiating mandate with different members, which isn’t probably till late March.

Mr Johnson might start fast commerce talks with Washington to spur on the EU.

Mr Barnier instructed MEPs final month: ‘It’s unrealistic international negotiation might be completed in 11 months, so we won’t do all of it.

‘We’ll do all we will to get what I name the ‘very important minimal’ to determine a relationship with the UK if that’s the timescale.’

Labour final evening dropped an try and amend the EU Withdrawal Invoice to drive an extension of the transition interval by one other two years.

Ursula von der Leyen (left) and EU negotiator Michel Barnier (proper) will probably be at No10 for the talks this afternoon