Boris Johnson CAN allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to provide Britain’s 5G networks

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Printed: 17:06 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:06 EST, 28 December 2019

Safety chiefs have given the inexperienced gentle for Boris Johnson to permit Chinese language tech big Huawei to offer Britain’s 5G networks, regardless of espionage fears.

A senior safety supply advised The Mail on Sunday ‘the stability between nationwide safety and the financial profit to the UK is one thing we’re assured we are able to handle’.

The Prime Minister is because of convene his Nationwide Safety Council within the third week of January to decide on whether or not the controversial agency may be trusted to offer parts of the very important improve.

Safety chiefs have given the inexperienced gentle for Boris Johnson to permit Chinese language tech big Huawei to offer Britain’s 5G networks, regardless of espionage fears (file picture)

Preliminary discussions really useful excluding the agency from ‘core’ elements of the British community.

However the MoS understands that safety service bosses have given their blessing to a plan to permit the agency to produce ‘non core’ parts equivalent to antennae for high-speed cell web.

The Prime Minister is because of convene his Nationwide Safety Council within the third week of January to decide on whether or not the controversial agency may be trusted to offer parts of the very important improve

Nevertheless, such a transfer dangers a row with the US, which takes a tougher line on China.

The NSC has beforehand been warned that blocking Huawei’s entry to the UK’s 5G community dangers leaving Britain within the technological darkish age.

A Whitehall supply stated: ‘That is now a purely political determination.’

Huawei has constantly denied espionage allegations.