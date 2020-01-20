Boris Johnson can become the next ‘leader of the free world’ after Brexit is finally over

Boris Johnson is best-placed to develop into the subsequent ‘chief of the free world’ after Britain lastly unshackles itself from the paralysing three-year Brexit saga, the previous international minister of Canada has informed MailOnline.

John Baird, who steered Canada’s international coverage from 2011 to 2015, believes the Prime Minister can spearhead the Western push-back in opposition to Iran in gentle of an isolationist Donald Trump, a politically weakened Angela Merkel and an Emmanuel Macron distracted with home woes.

He mentioned: ‘I believe that by no means earlier than has the world wanted management from the UK and I believe by no means earlier than has the UK been in a greater place to offer that management.’

He added: ‘It is a second for Boris Johnson to guide the free world. Angela Merkel grew to become chief of the free world ten years in the past. I believe Boris has the capability to offer the Western management the world wants.

‘The US is changing into extra inward-looking, it is time for Britannia to rule the world.’

Boris Johnson is best-placed to develop into the subsequent ‘chief of the free world’ after Britain lastly unshackles itself from the paralysing three-year Brexit saga, the previous international minister of Canada informed MailOnline

John Baird (left), who steered Canada’s international coverage from 2011 to 2015, believes the Prime Minister (proper) can spearhead the Western push-back in opposition to Iran

In a wide-ranging unique interview with MailOnline on a latest tour of the UK, Mr Baird mentioned:

A UK commerce cope with the EU is ‘completely possible’ throughout the 11-month timeframe;

No two nations may attain a post-Brexit free commerce settlement faster than Britain and Canada;

If Jeremy Corbyn gained final month’s election, Canada would have minimize intelligence sharing with the UK;

He felt vindicated for closing down the Canadian embassy in Tehran in 2012, and urged Dominic Raab to think about the security of his diplomats in Iran;

The Iranian ambassador to the UK has misplaced all credibility for denying Tehran shot down the Ukrainian aircraft killing 176;

Useless Iranian Normal Qassem Solemeini was ‘the most important terrorist on the planet’;

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau’s feud has soured the US and Canada’s relationship to its lowest level since ‘the warfare of 1812 when the UK and Canada burned down the White Home’.

Casting an eye fixed over an more and more turbulent geopolitical panorama, Mr Baird concludes Mr Johnson, who has a ‘stable five-year mandate’ and hefty majority, must be the one to chart a manner ahead for Western allies.

Mapping out a blueprint of how the PM and allies can confront Iran, he mentioned: ‘We have to confront them on the Vienna Conference, we have to confront them on their nuclear programme, we have to confront them on their horrible and abysmal human rights file and possibly most imminently is their materials assist for terrorism each single place within the area and in different spots on the planet.’

He additionally mentioned that overcoming the Brexit hurdle – the UK is about to depart the EU on January 31 – will enable the PM to focus on different points which have been denied the oxygen of consideration in recent times.

Whereas Mr Johnson has insisted individuals will ‘cease speaking about Brexit’, critics are sceptical of his potential to strike a commerce deal earlier than the top the transition interval in December 2020.

However Mr Baird, who was international minister when Canada brokered its landmark free commerce settlement with the EU, mentioned it was ‘completely possible’ for the UK to barter a cope with the bloc within the 11-month timetable.

Pointing to the PM’s vow to not prolong the transition interval, no matter whether or not a deal had been agreed, he mentioned: ‘I do not assume anybody in Brussels goes to debate whether or not Boris Johnson is bluffing. He means what he says and says what he means.’

And he additionally believes that Brexit affords a ‘big alternative’ for forging a deep buying and selling relationship with Canada.

Boris Johnson meets with President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari in the course of the UK-Africa Funding Summit on the Intercontinental Resort at the moment

International Secretary Dominic Raab lights a candle at Canada Home, central London for the passengers of the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways flight that crashed simply minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport in Tehran, killing 176

Mr Baird branded lifeless Iranian common Qassem Soleimani (pictured on poster) ‘the most important terrorist chief on the planet’

US-Canada relationship ‘at lowest level since warfare of 1812’ Trump and Trudeau at Nato convention John Baird, who held senior roles in Stephen Harper’s Canadian authorities for nearly a decade, despaired at how relations between the US and Canada has tanked. Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau memorably clashed eventually 12 months’s Nato convention in London after the Canadian premier was caught on hot-mic gossiping concerning the President. Mr Baird mentioned: ‘The connection is as most likely as little as it has been for the reason that warfare of 1812 when the UK and Canada burned down the White Home. You could not get a bunch of individuals extra totally different. One’s a populist and one’s a progressive.’ It got here as Mr Trudeau instructed the Ukrainian aircraft wouldn’t have been shot down if Mr Trump had not ignited tensions within the area. The PM’s feedback previously two days aren’t going to strengthen it, they’ll weaken it,’ he mentioned.

He mentioned: ‘We’ve got a lot in widespread. The present Liberal authorities is pro-free commerce and there could not be two nations who may come to a free commerce deal faster than Canada and the UK.’

However he warned that if Jeremy Corbyn had gained final December’s election, Canada would have doubtless severed safety ties with the UK.

Mr Baird mentioned: If I used to be in authorities in Canada and Jeremy Corbyn was Prime Minister we might must droop the UK from the 5 Eyes… It might have made it not possible, in the event you’re coping with terrorist organisations like Hamas after which this man’s right here goes toe-to-toe with Hamas.’

In 2012, Mr Baird made waves all over the world when he sensationally closed down the Canadian embassy in Tehran and expelled all Iranian diplomats from his nation.

Following the arrest of the UK’s ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire – whose effigy was additionally burned on the street – Mr Baird has urged British international secretary Dominic Raab to assume onerous concerning the security of his diplomats within the nation.

‘I might say to him ‘do you are feeling assured your diplomats are secure in Tehran with this regime?’

‘We take a look at the scenario after they ransacked your mission, and got here to the conclusion ‘completely not’.’

He added: ‘After they’re burning you an effigy they usually commonly ransack diplomatic compounds… I simply do not assume you may belief these individuals to guard diplomats.’

Tensions within the area have flared up within the aftermath of Donald Trump’s assassination of the highly effective Iranian common Qassem Soleimani, who Mr Baird branded ‘the most important terrorist chief on the planet’ and the Iranian regime ‘the most important terrorist organisation on the planet’.

Canada misplaced 57 of its residents when a Ukrainian airways flight was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran.

At first, the regime denied duty, however later admitted it had mistaken the aircraft for a cruise missile and reacted by firing at it with a rocket.

Iran’s man in London, Hamid Baeidinejad, flatly denied his nation was accountable in a sturdy refute on British tv.

Professional-Iran authorities protesters set hearth to US and British flags with a life dimension cut-out of Britain’s ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire

Reacting to this, Mr Baird mentioned: ‘I noticed on Sky Information the Iranian ambassador to the UK admonishing journalists saying it was preposterous and ridiculous to assume Iran may have completed this.

‘What kind of credibility does this man have in Whitehall or within the International workplace?’

Mr Baird, who held senior roles in Stephen Harper’s Canadian authorities for nearly a decade, despaired at how relations between the US and Canada has tanked.

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau memorably clashed eventually 12 months’s Nato convention in London after the Canadian premier was caught on hot-mic gossiping concerning the President.

Mr Baird mentioned: ‘The connection is as most likely as little as it has been for the reason that warfare of 1812 when the UK and Canada burned down the White Home.

You could not get a bunch of individuals extra totally different. One’s a populist and one’s a progressive.’

It got here as Mr Trudeau instructed the Ukrainian aircraft wouldn’t have been shot down if Mr Trump had not ignited tensions within the area.

The PM’s feedback previously two days aren’t going to strengthen it, they’ll weaken it,’ he mentioned.

Mr Baird was on a talking tour of the UK with the Pinsker Centre assume tank.