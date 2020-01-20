Boris Johnson could BLOCK Jeremy Corbyn’s plot to make Remainer ex-Speaker John Bercow a Lord

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Downing Avenue recommended it might block a Labour plot to put in hated ex-Speaker John Bercow within the Home of Lords immediately.

Jeremy Corbyn is alleged to have put ahead the reviled former Commons custodian for a seat within the higher chamber, in addition to a few of his closest left-wing cronies.

It got here after Boris Johnson refused to raise Mr Bercow as is customary for a former Speaker, a transfer seen as a rebuke for his efforts to stall Brexit final 12 months.

However No 10 recommended immediately that it might block any new try to put the outspoken former MP within the Lords.

Mr Johnson’s Official Spokesman advised reporters this morning: ‘It’s a long-standing conference that leaders of the opposition can nominate individuals representing their get together for peerages.’

Mr Bercow turned Tory MP for Buckingham in 1997 and represented the seat till the December election.

In his decade as Speaker he was formally an unbiased and formally impartial.

However he was accused of repeatedly twisting parliamentary process to assist Remainers thwart the federal government.

Mr Bercow was additionally embroiled in rows over bullying allegations – which he flatly denied – and his lavish bills.

In response to the Sunday Instances, Mr Corbyn – who praised Mr Bercow’s dealing with of Brexit – has now nominated Mr Bercow for a peerage.

He’s additionally stated to have put ahead former Labour deputy chief Tom Watson, with whom he had an usually tense working relationship.

And Mr Corbyn’s former key aide and chief of employees Karie Murphy might additionally get a coveted seat within the Higher Chamber.

Labour refused to touch upon any of the claims.

The trio reportedly seem on an eight-strong listing of dissolution honours nominations put ahead by the Labour chief, who will give up his publish in April after main the get together to 2 successive common election defeats.

Vetting is anticipated to start on the nominations quickly.