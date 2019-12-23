December 22, 2019 | 7:08pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a forceful videotaped message to mark the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday, insisting, “Britain wouldn’t be Britain with out its Jewish group.

“It’s a time to rejoice not simply the miracle of the oil but additionally your distinctive id … to say to the world. … I’m Jewish, and I’m happy with it,’’ Johnson mentioned in footage posted to his Twitter account.

“And that’s actually essential proper now, as a result of I do know that latest years haven’t been simple ones for British Jews,’’ the Conservative Occasion chief mentioned. “Anti-Semites, in alarming numbers, have been emboldened to crawl out from beneath their rocks and start as soon as once more to unfold their model of noxious hatred.’’

However “each respectable particular person’’ is combating the discrimination, he mentioned.

The opposing Labour Occasion has been accused of being anti-Semitic, as has Johnson up to now.