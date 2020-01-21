Boris Johnson gears up to start EU and US trade talks within weeks of Brexit 

By Jack Doyle and David Churchill For The Day by day Mail

Boris Johnson is getting ready to kickstart commerce talks with each the US and EU inside weeks of Brexit, it emerged final evening.

The Prime Minister will set out his imaginative and prescient for the nation’s future in a serious speech initially of subsequent month.

He’s additionally anticipated to publish an in depth set of place papers outlining the Authorities’s priorities for post-Brexit commerce.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the course of the Convention on Libya in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020

Whitehall officers are gearing up for simultaneous negotiations with the EU Fee and the US after January 31. Nonetheless, formal talks with the EU might be delayed till the beginning of March whereas the bloc prepares its place.

Brexiteer Sir Iain Duncan Smith accused the EU of ‘a deliberate ploy’ to run down the clock. Nonetheless, Mr Johnson’s spokesman stated: ‘I fully understand the EU have a process they need to work through.’

Yesterday Mr Johnson stated he would put ‘people before passports’ when drawing up a post-Brexit immigration system to ‘attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they may be’.

In a speech to the UK-Africa Funding Summit he stated he wished to make the migration system fairer after Brexit.