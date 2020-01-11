Boris Johnson hails ‘important first step’ after Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian airliner

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:22 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:26 EST, 11 January 2020

Boris Johnson has hailed Iran’s admission that it downed a Ukrainian passenger jet an ‘vital first step’ however has known as for a ‘clear and unbiased’ investigation.

For days, Iran vehemently denied that it was accountable for downing Flight 752 from Tehran to Kyiv on January eight.

However yesterday a navy assertion revealed by the nation’s state TV stated it mistook the plane for an enemy goal and ‘unintentionally’ fired on the aircraft on Tuesday, killing 176.

Ukraine Worldwide Airways’ Boeing 737-800 aircraft wreckage is seen in an image from investigation crew launched immediately

Mr Johnson stated: ‘Iran’s admission that Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 was shot down by mistake by its personal armed forces is a vital first step.

‘This will probably be an extremely troublesome time for all these households who misplaced family members in such tragic circumstances.

‘We are going to do all the things we are able to to help the households of the 4 British victims and guarantee they get the solutions and closure they deserve.

4 British nationals have been among the many 176 individuals killed within the crash.

‘We now want a complete, clear and unbiased worldwide investigation and the repatriation of those that died.

‘The UK will work intently with Canada, Ukraine and our different worldwide companions affected by this accident to make sure this occurs,’ Johnson stated.

He added: ‘We will all see very clearly that additional battle will solely result in extra loss and tragedy. It’s critical that each one leaders now pursue a diplomatic manner ahead.’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated a navy probe into the tragedy had discovered ‘missiles fired on account of human error’ introduced down the Boeing 737, calling it an ‘unforgivable mistake’.

Supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei supplied his condolences and ordered the armed forces to handle ‘shortcomings’ in order that such a catastrophe doesn’t occur once more.

In a while Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s workplace stated the black bins from the jet that was shot down close to Tehran could be investigated by French specialists.

French president Emmanuel Macron stated France would launch a world probe into the crash.