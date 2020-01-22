Boris Johnson hails ‘new chapter’ for Britain as Brexit withdrawal bill is passed by Parliament

By John Stevens Deputy Political Editor For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 18:11 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:17 EST, 22 January 2020

The Prime Minister will vow to ‘mobilise the full breadth of our new freedoms’ on Brexit evening – as his Invoice paving the best way for Britain to go away the EU was lastly handed by Parliament yesterday.

A leaked Downing Road memo, setting out how the Authorities will mark January 31, reveals Boris Johnson will use the event to name for nationwide therapeutic and unity.

However he can even clarify that after the UK’s exit it can ‘maximise all the freedoms the British people voted to grasp’, together with on commerce, immigration and fishing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured at 10 Downing Road throughout Individuals’s PMQs at this time

The script, obtained by the Day by day Mail, has been ready as a foundation for remarks to be given by Mr Johnson and ministers on the historic day.

The PM will maintain a Cupboard assembly within the North, earlier than returning to No 10 to make a televised deal with to the nation within the night.

Britain will depart the EU at 11pm after Mr Johnson’s Brexit invoice cleared its closing Parliamentary hurdle yesterday when it was accepted by the Home of Lords.

Now all it awaits is Royal Assent and approval by the European Parliament subsequent week.

Queen Elizabeth II attends church at St Mary the Virgin church, Hillington in Sandringham on January 19, 2020 in King’s Lynn, England. The Brexit invoice has handed by way of Parliament and is now being despatched for Royal Assent to permit Britain to go away the EU on the 31 January

In keeping with the leaked ‘narrative’ plan for Brexit day, which has been circulated to ministers, the PM and his Authorities will herald ‘the start of a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people’.

It reveals how ministers will inform the nation to return collectively after three years of division, including: ‘We’ll mobilise the complete breadth of our new freedoms – from encouraging know-how and innovation, to signing new free commerce offers around the globe.

As we maximise all of the freedoms the British folks voted to know, we should additionally work to heal divisions … and reunite our communities.’