Boris Johnson is to urge Britain to ‘turn the page’ on the divisions caused by Brexit

By Jason Groves for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:30 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:58 EST, 31 December 2019

Boris Johnson at the moment urges Britain to ‘flip the web page’ on its Brexit divisions and make the 2020s a decade of ‘prosperity and alternative’.

In his New 12 months message, the PM urges politicians and public alike to maneuver on from the ‘division, rancour and uncertainty which has dominated public life and held us again for a lot too lengthy’.

Mr Johnson additionally declares that he’ll make the NHS his ‘high precedence’ after Britain has left the EU on the finish of this month.

MPs will return to parliament subsequent week to press forward with the laws wanted to take Britain out of the EU.

Mr Johnson at the moment will say his ‘oven-ready’ Brexit deal ‘has already had its plastic overlaying pierced and been positioned within the microwave’ – a reference to the 124-strong majority at its first Commons hurdle final month.

‘As soon as MPs return to Westminster, we’ll waste no time in ending the job,’ he says. ‘In the end we’ll take again management of our legal guidelines, cash, borders and commerce.’

The PM says leaving will ‘begin a brand new chapter within the historical past of our nation, wherein we come collectively and transfer ahead united, unleashing the large potential of the British individuals’.

Mr Johnson says ministers will then ‘get on with delivering on the individuals’s priorities’, similar to rising funding for the NHS and faculties, upgrading Britain’s creaking infrastructure, cracking down on crime and cleansing up the atmosphere.

Ministers have been warned that the PM expects to see a relentless concentrate on enhancing the NHS – partly within the hope of neutralising it as a difficulty on the subsequent election.

The method will start with laws to lock in a promised £34billion enhance in funding over the subsequent 4 years.

Boris Johnson shared the video on his Twitter account with the caption ‘Completely satisfied New 12 months! Let’s make 2020 a improbable 12 months for Britain

However Mr Johnson suggests he plans to go a lot additional, saying: ‘The loudest message I heard throughout the election marketing campaign is that folks count on us – count on me – to guard and enhance the NHS. The NHS is a superb British invention, there for us and our households once we are ailing, no matter our background and no matter means to pay.

‘So the NHS will at all times be my high precedence.’

Mr Johnson at the moment pays tribute to conventional Tory voters and first-time supporters for his or her ‘decisiveness on the poll field’ which delivered him an 80-seat majority final month.

However he acknowledges many Britons stay to be satisfied he’s the precise selection. ‘I need to reassure you I will probably be a Prime Minister for everybody, not simply those that voted for me,’ he says.

The tensions as he tries to carry collectively his coalition of outdated and new Tory voters have been illustrated yesterday when a survey of members urged him to prioritise tax cuts for the higher off.

Throughout final 12 months’s management marketing campaign, Mr Johnson pledged to lift the edge for paying 40p tax from £50,000 to £80,000.

However the Tory manifesto made clear that Mr Johnson’s tax precedence could be serving to the low-paid by elevating the edge for paying nationwide insurance coverage.

Yesterday’s survey by the Conservative House web site discovered 65 per cent of Tory activists need him to stay to his pledge to additionally minimize taxes for wealthier Britons.