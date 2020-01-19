Boris Johnson is warned there will be ‘calamitous job losses’ if HS2 project is axed 

By Mark Hookham For The Mail On Sunday

Boris Johnson was warned this weekend that axeing the controversial HS2 rail mission can be ‘calamitous’ and value 10,000 jobs.

In a strongly-worded letter, greater than 40 rail and development bosses warned the Prime Minister that dumping the £88 billion mission would have a ‘devastating impression’ on their industries and torpedo the Authorities’s goal of narrowing the North-South divide.

The way forward for HS2, a 250 mph rail line linking London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, hangs within the steadiness, with a Authorities determination on whether or not to proceed, reduce or cancel the scheme as a consequence of be introduced subsequent month.

The Mail on Sunday final week revealed how Andrew Gilligan, the PM’s transport adviser, has been lobbying newly-elected Tory MPs to help the cancellation of the section one Birmingham to London leg.

The letter voices ‘deep alarm’ on the prospect of HS2 being axed and highlights how the variety of folks engaged on it is because of develop from 10,000 to 15,000 by the tip of this yr, and finally to 30,000.

‘Had been HS2 to be cancelled, job losses can be calamitous, as would the missed alternative to coach and upskill the following technology of younger individuals who will ship the longer term infrastructure and rolling inventory initiatives that the Authorities is formidable to finish,’ the letter warns.

Scrapping a mission up to now superior can be ‘unprecedented within the historical past of British development’ and the price of different massive schemes would rise as a result of corporations must issue within the threat of them additionally being cancelled.

‘To place it as clearly as attainable, future infrastructure initiatives will price the Authorities extra, ought to HS2 be cancelled at this stage,’ says the letter.

Signatories embrace Jim Brewin, UK head of Hitachi Rail; Matt Byrne, UK president of Bombardier Transportation; and Mike Haigh, government chairman of engineering big Mott MacDonald.