Boris Johnson: I’ve no idea what shampoo I use – but it’s BLUE

Boris Johnson revealed some hair-raising details as he tackled the Folks’s Prime Ministers Questions.

Mr Johnson’s dwell broadcast was streamed from Quantity 10 Downing Avenue on to Fb and Twitter on Wednesday night.

Greater than 110,00zero viewers tuned in to what was the primary Folks’s PMQs to be held this 12 months – however many have been left underwhelmed by the question-and-answer session.

One of many questions submitted was concerning the Prime Minster’s alternative of shampoo, which appeared to go away him bamboozled.

Talking on to the digital camera, Mr Johnson says: ‘Mark Dukes asks “what kind of shampoo do I use?”‘

The Prime Minister stutters briefly earlier than saying: ‘Nicely, Mark truthfully I do not know what shampoo I take advantage of.

‘It is the identical stuff that I take advantage of for all kinds of cleansing functions and it is blue, that is all I do know – it is blue.

The Prime Minister factors on the display screen earlier than trying down and considering the query additional.

He provides: ‘But it surely is available in a kind of tube – it’s plastic, we have got to get down on that, acquired to cut back the plastic consumption of this nation and we have different plans to try this.’

Mr Johnson swiftly strikes on to deal with queries concerning the management of UK fishing waters after Brexit, a Scottish Independence Referendum and NHS funding.

Mr Johnson mentioned that he didn’t know the kind of shampoo however that it’s blue, is used for ‘all kinds of cleansing functions’ and is available in a plastic tube

Mr Johnson swiftly moved on to deal with queries concerning the management of UK fishing waters after Brexit, a Scottish Independence Referendum and NHS funding

However social media customers have been fast to touch upon the baffling content material of the session.

One person, @MissZealSee1, wrote: ‘Is that this some sort of joke??? What sort of silly query is that this.

‘This man has to cope with severe points on this world and that is [supposed] to be an important query somebody requested. What nonsense.’

One other, @JamieJones77, added: ‘Is that this what passes as democratic scrutiny now?’

A 3rd, @snb19692, mentioned: ‘Can anyone consider a extra vital subject affecting the UK proper now?’

However others rushed to Mr Johnson’s defence.

Social media person, @KerriKellett, mentioned: ‘He is acquired larger issues to deal with… certainly that is not a nasty factor?’

One other commented: ‘I like his man. I do not know what shampoo I take advantage of both and I do not care…’

Others merely mentioned that they ‘adore him’.

Folks’s PMQs was a lately launched initiative designed to semi-replicate the Prime Minister’s Questions session often held on Wednesdays within the Home of Commons.

Mr Johnson mentioned that the platform allowed him to take questions from the general public ‘unpasteurised and unmediated’.

Its launch marks a change in interplay between the occupant of Quantity 10 and the general public.