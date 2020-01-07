Boris Johnson launches value for money review of EVERY government project

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

7 January 2020

Boris Johnson has launched a large assessment of each ongoing authorities venture to verify each represents worth for cash, with these judged to be a waste resulting from be axed or overhauled.

The Prime Minister has tasked his total Cupboard with assessing the entire work being carried out of their respective departments in a brand new warfare on waste.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Sajid Javid advised ministers at a gathering of the Cupboard this morning that ‘robust selections’ can be taken forward of the Finances on March 11 ‘so as to put together the financial system for the subsequent decade’.

It implies that hundreds of tasks will now be scrutinised within the coming weeks to see if they need to proceed.

The announcement of the assessment comes amid rising considerations about the price of various large ticket authorities spending objects, most notably the deliberate HS2 excessive pace railway venture.

Nevertheless, it’s understood that no particular tasks had been talked about by title throughout in the present day’s Cupboard assembly.

Boris Johnson, pictured in Downing Avenue on December 13 after his election victory, has instructed all of his ministers to conduct a assessment into the worth for cash of each authorities venture

Each so-called ‘legacy venture’ – these began underneath a earlier authorities – will even be rated on whether or not they match with the brand new administration’s priorities and the newest Tory manifesto which propelled Mr Johnson to an 80-seat majority on the election final month.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman stated: ‘Cupboard held a dialogue on the financial system and upcoming fiscal occasions. The Prime Minister stated the Finances will give attention to delivering the priorities set out within the manifesto.

‘This can be a new authorities with a brand new mandate, together with to stage up throughout the nation, spend money on infrastructure and deal with local weather change.

‘The Prime Minister stated there’s a large alternative to unleash potential to each nook of the UK.

‘The Chancellor and the Prime Minister stated the Finances can be the time to take robust selections so as to put together the financial system for the subsequent decade.

‘They stated ministers have to root out any waste, significantly something that’s not aligned with the federal government’s priorities, and display worth for cash of each pound of taxpayers’ cash that we spend.’

The PM’s order means ministers and officers now face the prospect of getting to conduct big, and speedy, items of labor in order that they’ll justify how they’re spending each pound they’re supplied with.

The findings of every division can be introduced to Mr Javid and the Treasury for additional evaluation.

Quantity 10 has burdened the assessment is solely about ensuring cash is being spent successfully reasonably than it being a drive to avoid wasting money.

Ministers will current the findings of the assessment to Sajid Javid and the Treasury earlier than the Finances on March 11. The Chancellor is pictured exterior Quantity 10 in the present day.

The assessment is more likely to fire up a hornet’s nest of rows throughout Whitehall – particularly if main tasks like HS2 are scrapped or gutted – with Quantity 10 braced for vital push again.

On condition that the Tories have been in energy for nearly a decade, the PM’s spokesman was requested if the assessment represented a criticism of his predecessors in Downing Avenue.

The spokesman stated: ‘It’s a new authorities which was elected on a brand new manifesto with a brand new set of priorities and that’s what the Prime Minister and his colleagues can be centered upon.’

He added: ‘All secretaries of state had been inspired to undergo their departmental spending and their tasks, each one, intimately and guarantee there isn’t any waste and that the place waste exists it’s rooted out.’