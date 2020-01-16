Boris Johnson orders clampdown on judicial review system

By Jason Groves, Political Editor For The Each day Mail

Boris Johnson has ordered a clampdown on the judicial overview system.

The Prime Minister, who was infuriated final yr when the Supreme Court docket dominated his suspension of Parliament was unlawful, claimed the system was being ‘abused’.

No 10 mentioned a deliberate authorized evaluation could be fast-tracked, with a change within the legislation seemingly ‘within months’.

Judicial opinions permit individuals to problem authorities actions within the courts.

However a supply claimed some teams had been launching repeated authorized actions in opposition to the identical coverage and others had been utilizing the courts to pursue political ends.

Within the Commons, Mr Johnson mentioned: ‘We will continue to ensure that judicial review is available to protect the rights of individuals against an overbearing state, while ensuring that it is not abused to conduct politics by another means or to create needless delays.’

Official statistics present that three,600 judicial overview purposes had been made in 2018 – equal to nearly ten a day.

The transfer displays fears that the courts might be used to frustrate the PM’s plans to ship radical change.

However it should inevitably be seen as revenge for final yr’s Supreme Court docket ruling on Mr Johnson’s choice to prorogue parliament final September, which led to incendiary claims he had misled the Queen.