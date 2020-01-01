Boris Johnson orders hunt to unearth ‘Whitehall mole’ who leaked confidential documents to Labour

By Political Editor For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:11 EST, 1 January 2020

Boris Johnson has ordered a significant probe into the leaking of confidential Authorities paperwork to Labour throughout the election marketing campaign.

Authorities sources stated the Prime Minister is anxious ‘Labour mole’ could possibly be working at a excessive stage inside Whitehall.

Mr Johnson confronted embarrassment when a confidential Treasury doc that appeared to contradict a few of his claims on Brexit was leaked to Jeremy Corbyn every week earlier than polling day.

Boris Johnson (pictured) has ordered a significant probe into the leaking of confidential Authorities paperwork to Labour throughout the basic election marketing campaign

The doc – understood to have been circulated to a comparatively small variety of officers – claimed that the PM’s Brexit deal may require checks on items passing between Northern Eire and the remainder of the UK.

The Labour chief brandished a replica of the key Treasury evaluation throughout his remaining TV debate with Mr Johnson.

On the time, the PM dismissed Mr Corbyn’s claims as ‘nonsense’ and a senior Authorities supply stated it was an ‘initial appraisal’ by junior civil servants, which had not been signed off by these on the prime.

Nonetheless, it’s now on the centre of a leak inquiry.

Jeremy Corbyn and Mr Johnson collaborating of their remaining TV debate of the 2019 basic election marketing campaign, through which the Labour chief brandished a replica of the key Treasury evaluation

Officers are additionally involved concerning the launch of a confidential Authorities paper which questioned whether or not the UK can be absolutely prepared to go away the EU by the tip of the Brexit transition interval.

A separate Cupboard Workplace inquiry is already beneath method into the discharge of minutes from UK-US commerce talks.

A Authorities supply stated: ‘There was a pattern through the campaign of unhelpful documents being released. The intention was to embarrass the Government.’

The insider added: ‘It does suggest we have a Labour mole and we are going to root them out.’