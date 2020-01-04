Boris Johnson REFUSES to recall Parliament to discuss Middle East crisis after US drone strike

By Jason Groves And Larisa Brown For The Every day Mail

Boris Johnson final evening brushed apart stress to recall Parliament to debate the disaster within the Center East.

Ministers have been caught flat-footed by yesterday’s dramatic US drone assault which killed Iran’s most senior army commander Qassem Soleimani.

Authorities sources confirmed that the UK was given no advance discover of the assault, and was solely knowledgeable by its main ally as soon as the mission was below approach.

One supply mentioned the UK solely grew to become conscious of the strike because it was occurring as a result of British personnel have been in the identical base as US troops in Baghdad.

The Prime Minister, who’s holidaying on Mustique with girlfriend Carrie Symonds, was saved knowledgeable of the creating state of affairs by telephone all through yesterday, however didn’t communicate to President Donald Trump.

British army bases have been final evening positioned on a heightened state of alert, amid fears of a revenge assault by Iran.

The Overseas Workplace was additionally contemplating urgently whether or not to replace safety recommendation for the 1000’s of British residents within the area. However Authorities sources mentioned Parliament wouldn’t be recalled forward of its scheduled return on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources additionally indicated that the PM wouldn’t be reducing brief his Caribbean vacation and could be returning over the weekend.

Final evening a diplomatic supply informed the Every day Mail that Britain had been saved at the hours of darkness as a result of the US knew London would oppose the assassination of Common Soleimani, regardless of his involvement in quite a few murderous operations towards the West and its allies. ‘I suspect they didn’t inform us as a result of they didn’t need to put us within the place of claiming no,’ the supply mentioned.

However Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons overseas affairs committee, criticised the US secrecy, saying: ‘The purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other.’

Mr Johnson made no public touch upon the disaster and no minister took to the airwaves to set out the UK’s response. One senior Tory MP urged the PM to return to take cost of the disaster, saying: ‘Of course he should come back.’

The Authorities’s response was restricted to a brief assertion from Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, saying: ‘We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qassem Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.’

Labour MP Stella Creasy referred to as for an ‘urgent statement’ from the PM or Overseas Secretary and recommended a recall of Parliament was wanted earlier than Tuesday, saying it was ‘unsustainable’ for MPs to proceed on vacation at a time of disaster.

However Jeremy Corbyn was accused of taking the aspect of Iran after he condemned Donald Trump for his ‘belligerent actions and rhetoric’. The outgoing Labour chief described the assassination of Soleimani as ‘an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict in the Middle East’.

Former Armed Forces minister Mark Francois mentioned of Mr Corbyn: ‘It is unsurprising that a man with so many friends in Hamas and Hezbollah should side with the Iranian regime.’ Labour management hopeful Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, additionally attacked Mr Trump, tweeting that he ‘is pushing us to the brink of another disastrous war’.

However former soldier Clive Lewis, who can be standing to switch Mr Corbyn, tweeted: ‘I shed no tears for Soleimani, he was a cruel man who unleashed suffering for many.’

Mr Raab and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have been again at their desks in London yesterday, having minimize brief their Christmas holidays. Army chiefs have been taking measures to extend the readiness of UK troops within the area amid fears of reprisals.

Some 400 British troops are stationed in Iraq throughout 4 websites, together with a handful within the UK embassy and on the Union III base in Baghdad. Greater than 200 are deployed in Camp Taji, north of the capital, together with US troops. Others are stationed in Erbil, northern Iraq, finishing up coaching. UK Particular Forces are additionally in Syria though the precise numbers are unclear.

The destroyer HMS Defender, the frigate HMS Montrose and 4 minesweepers are deployed to the Gulf to guard British-flagged transport working within the Strait of Hormuz from the Iranian menace.