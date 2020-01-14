Boris Johnson REJECTS Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a fresh Scottish independence referendum

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:18 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:24 EST, 14 January 2020

Boris Johnson as we speak formally rejected Nicola Sturgeon’s name for a contemporary Scottish independence referendum.

In a letter to the SNP chief, the PM insisted he won’t authorise one other vote north of the border.

He mentioned all sides had agreed to ‘respect’ the 2014 consequence and it was a ‘as soon as in a era’ determination.

The response got here regardless of Ms Sturgeon demanding that she be allowed to carry a referendum on splitting up the UK.

The First Minister claims that her celebration’s robust exhibiting within the basic election proved that she has a mandate to place the query once more.

‘I can’t conform to any request for a switch of energy that might result in additional independence referendums,’ Mr Johnson wrote.

The response got here regardless of Nicola Sturgeon demanding that she be allowed to carry a referendum on splitting up the UK

In a letter to the SNP chief, the PM insisted he won’t authorise one other vote north of the border

Mr Johnson mentioned he had ‘fastidiously thought of’ the case she had made for powers to be transferred to Holyrood that might permit it to carry a vote on Scotland’s future.

However he mentioned each she and her predecessor Alex Salmond had made a ‘private promise’ that the referendum in 2014 was a ‘as soon as in era’ occasion.

The PM mentioned: ‘The UK Authorities will proceed to uphold the democratic determination of the Scottish folks and the promise that you simply made to them.

‘For that motive I can’t conform to any request for a switch of energy that might result in additional independence referendums.’

Mr Johnson mentioned: ‘One other independence referendum would proceed the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the final decade, with Scottish faculties, hospitals and jobs once more left behind due to a marketing campaign to separate the UK.

‘It’s time that all of us labored to carry the entire of the UK collectively and unleash the potential of this nice nation.’