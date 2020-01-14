Boris Johnson says his New Year resolution is to ‘lose weight’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Boris Johnson right now mentioned his New 12 months decision is to ‘drop pounds’ – however revealed he has rejected the thought of turning into vegan.

The PM mentioned he had ‘considered’ giving up dairy merchandise to assist his slimming, however it ‘requires a lot focus’.

He joked that the more and more common weight-reduction plan was a ‘crime in opposition to cheese lovers’.

Mr Johnson gave an perception into his plans throughout his first main TV interview for the reason that Tory election victory.

He advised BBC Breakfast ‘shedding pounds’ was certainly one of his primary private goals for the approaching months.

Requested by presenter Dan Walker whether or not going vegan was one thing he had thought-about, Mr Johnnson mentioned: ‘I had considered it, however it requires a lot focus. I take my hat off to vegans who can handle it…

‘You may’t eat cheese are you able to?

‘It is a crime in opposition to cheese-lovers.’

Mr Johnson has labored laborious to manage his weight prior to now, with claims girlfriend Carrie put him on a strict weight-reduction plan and train regime.

He was typically seen out jogging earlier than turning into PM – however the pressures of the job seem to have hampered his potential to get out and about.

In the course of the election marketing campaign he revealed he had given up consuming alcohol till Brexit is delivered.