Boris Johnson says it is ‘epically likely’ UK will get trade deal with EU by December

Boris Johnson at present insisted it’s ‘epically doubtless’ that the UK will seal a commerce take care of the EU by the tip of the yr – regardless of Brussels warning the timescale is unrealistic.

The PM refused to present a categorical assure that an settlement will likely be reached earlier than the tip of the post-Brexit transition interval, ‘you at all times must funds for a whole failure of widespread sense’.

However Mr Johnson – who this morning gathered his Cupboard for its common assembly – made clear he believes the ‘monumental’ likelihood is settlement will emerge.

The feedback got here because the cross-Channel haggling stepped up a gear.

The EU’s commerce commissioner Phil Hogan has instructed the UK should give up fishing waters in return for entry to the bloc’s monetary markets for the Metropolis of London.

Mr Johnson advised BBC Breakfast: ‘Clearly you at all times must funds for a whole failure of widespread sense, that goes with out saying, however I am very, very, very assured that we’ll get a (deal).’

Boris Johnson (pictured on BBC Breakfast at present) insisted it’s ‘epically doubtless’ that the UK will seal a commerce take care of the EU by the tip of the yr

Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab (left) and Commerce Secretary Liz Truss had been on the weekly Cupboard assembly

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (left), housing minister Esther McVey and Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry had been in Downing Road at present

The premier additionally gave one other robust trace that the UK will search to hold out commerce offers with the US in parallel to these with the EU.

‘This isn’t a couple of deal, that is about constructing an awesome new partnership. And from January 31, what we will do is begin working with our pals and companions around the globe – not simply with the EU,’ he mentioned.

‘We’ll begin constructing new relationships with pals and companions around the globe.’

Britain is scheduled to depart the EU on January 31, however will enter a transition interval till the tip of the yr.

Mr Johnson has insisted he won’t push again the deadline, however critics declare that the timescale is simply too tight to succeed in a brand new deal.

Fishing is about to be probably the most explosive points within the forthcoming commerce talks, which is able to formally start after the UK leaves the EU’s establishments on January 31.

The federal government has vowed to take again management of the UK’s fishing waters.

However a number of EU nations’ fishing industries – primarily France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Eire, Sweden, Germany and Spain – depend on entry to UK waters.

Eire’s business alone may shrink by a 3rd, or equal to £428million-worth of revenue.

It means Brussels will nearly actually make continued fishing rights one in all its purple strains and supply one thing in return.

Forward of a commerce mission to Washington yesterday, Mr Hogan mentioned: ‘There actually will likely be trade-offs, notably on the finish of the negotiations.

‘The EU will likely be searching for concessions on fishery entry – and the UK will very in all probability be searching for concessions on monetary companies.’ He additionally lashed out at the concept a commerce take care of the US may substitute like-for-like any misplaced commerce with the bloc, branding it ‘fairy-tale economics’.

By linking fishing rights to monetary markets entry, the Irishman departed considerably from Brussels’s stance on future commerce talks up till now.

It’s the first time such a senior official has raised the prospect of bartering entry to particular person sectors off towards one another.

Tory chairman James Cleverly (left) and Well being Secretary Matt Hancock had been among the many ministers at Cupboard at present

The EU’s commerce commissioner Phil Hogan (pictured in Brussels final month) has instructed the UK should give up fishing waters in return for entry to the bloc’s monetary markets for the Metropolis of London

It additionally places him at odds with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, who has to date refused to tug monetary companies into the negotiations.

As issues stand, the EU is providing the Metropolis of London ‘equivalence’ for monetary companies companies after the Brexit transition interval – a weak system that may be withdrawn by the bloc at 30 days’ discover.

Former PM Theresa Could needed to push for a lot deeper entry often known as ‘mutual recognition’.

However Mr Hogan’s feedback recommend that if Boris Johnson needs to safe this stage of entry for British banks, insurers and different monetary companies he should give up Britain’s fishing waters.

The UK will get pleasure from full single market entry till the tip of this yr, when Mr Johnson needs a commerce deal to be completed by.

In keeping with the phrases of the withdrawal settlement, each side may also purpose to have fishing deal in place by January subsequent yr.

EU Fee chief Ursula von der Leyen mentioned she would sound out the prime minister shortly after January 31 on how a lot he needs to diverge from EU guidelines.

She has warned Britain will get a much less beneficial commerce deal the extra it chooses to diverge from guidelines on state assist, competitors, social and employment, setting, local weather change, and tax.

Talking in Luxembourg yesterday she mentioned: ‘It’s the resolution of Nice Britain how shut or distant from the largest single market on this planet they wish to be.

‘The nearer they’re, which means a level-playing area, the extra they’re able to respect the European guidelines, the better accession to the European single market will likely be.

‘The additional away, the much less there’s of a stage enjoying area, the tougher their entry to the European single market will likely be.’ Final week she warned it could be ‘mainly not possible’ to finish a full commerce deal by the tip of the yr.

The remaining EU27 member states are at the moment thrashing out their purple strains on the longer term relationship negotiations on all the things from house programmes to safety cooperation.

On the weekend Simon Coveney, Eire’s deputy prime minister, mentioned the timetable set by Mr Johnson was ‘very formidable’ if not ‘unrealistic’ and that the bloc wouldn’t be rushed into any agreements.

Mr Johnson has dominated out any extension of the Brexit transition interval – which retains Britain within the EU’s single market and customs union – past the tip of the yr.