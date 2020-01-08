January eight, 2020 | 10:40am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was amongst American allies world wide condemning Iran’s missile assaults on Iraqi bases that home US and coalition troops, saying slain Iranian normal Qassem Soleimani has the “blood of British troops on his hands.”

Johnson mentioned the US had a “right to protect” its forces and pursuits within the area.

The British chief described Soleimani, who headed up Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, with spreading violence throughout the Center East that led to the deaths of “innocent civilians,” propping up the “brutal and barbaric” regime of President Bashar Al-Assad in Syria and offering explosive units to terrorist teams that “killed and maimed British troops.”

“That man had the blood of British troops on his hands,” Johnson mentioned in a speech to Parliament.

He known as for Iran to face down. “Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation,” he mentioned.

British Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab echoed Johnson’s remarks.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation,″ Raab said. “A war in the Middle East would only benefit [the Islamic State] and other terrorist groups.”

There have been no casualties among the many British troops serving within the coalition.

Iran fired greater than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi bases in retaliation for the US killing Soleimani in a drone strike final week on the Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

The Pentagon mentioned there no US troops had been killed in Tuesday’s assaults.

The Trump administration mentioned Soleimani was an “imminent threat” to US troops and pursuits within the area.

Ain al-Asad, one in every of two Iraqi airbases the place Iran attacked US troops. AP

Germany, which eliminated a few of its troops to Jordan and Kuwait, urged Tehran to “refrain from any steps that could lead to further escalation.”

“We have been in contact with all sides for the past few days and are working to help de-escalate the situation. We call on all sides to exercise calm and restraint,” Overseas Minister Heiko Maas mentioned.

NATO Secretary Basic Jens Stoltenberg additionally known as for an finish to the violence.

“I condemn the Iranian missile attacks on US & @coalition forces in Iraq. #NATO calls on Iran to refrain from further violence. Allies continue to consult & remain committed to our training mission in Iraq,” he mentioned on Twitter.

France mentioned President Emmanuel Macron spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani earlier than the rocket assaults place however expressed “deep concern” over Tehran’s actions.

The European Union – which together with Britain, France and Germany, are nonetheless a part of the nuclear cope with Iran that President Trump withdrew the US from in 2018 – known as for calm.

“The latest rocket attack on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, among them European forces, are yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation. It is in no one’s interests to turn up the spiral of violence even further,” mentioned Joseph Borrell, an EU official who coordinated the 2015 settlement.

A Russian lawmaker warned that the escalating battle between the US and Iran may in the end be cataclysmic.

“Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” mentioned Vladimir Dzhabarov, who serves within the Russian parliament. “If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war.”

He urged the United Nations Safety Council to become involved.

Syria mentioned Tehran should defend itself from “American threats and attacks.”

Its international ministry mentioned it holds the “American regime responsible for all the repercussions due to its reckless policy and arrogant mentality.”

With Put up wires