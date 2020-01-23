Boris Johnson ‘sent messages to Mohammed bin Salman over WhatsApp’ prompting security concerns

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Boris Johnson has been talking with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman over WhatsApp, ex-government figures have claimed, elevating potential safety issues following the alleged hack of Jeff Bezos’ cellphone utilizing the platform.

The prime minister would typically hand out his personal quantity to world leaders when he was international secretary, sources stated, with one insisting they have been ’99 per cent certain’ Mr Johnson had despatched messages to the Saudi royal utilizing the messaging service.

It’s alleged that bin Salman was concerned in hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ cellphone over WhatsApp, sending a corrupt video that granted entry to his machine.

4 sources informed the Day by day Telegraph they suspected Mr Johnson could have used WhatsApp to speak with bin Salman, with one ex-International Workplace supply saying: ‘He actually had his quantity and would ping him the occasional message.’

Mr Johnson’s press secretary stated: ‘It isn’t one thing we might touch upon.’

One British supply, who had an overlap with Mr Johnson in authorities, stated they remembered listening to he had talked about messaging the Saudi royal over WhatsApp.

One other former International Workplace supply stated speaking with Center Japanese figures utilizing the messaging app was ‘commonplace’, including they ‘would not be shocked’ if Mr Johnson had executed so with bin Salman.

A fourth supply stated that in Mr Johnson’s tenure as international secretary between July 2016 and July 2018 he would typically hand out his quantity to abroad counterparts.

It was additionally reported the UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis is known to have shared messages over WhatsApp with the crown prince.

UN investigators have demanded United States authorities ‘instantly’ launch an investigation into claims that Mr Bezos’ cellphone was hacked by bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia has strenuously denied that Bin Salman was concerned within the hack, with International Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud calling the claims ‘absurd.’

The Saudi crown prince and Bezos exchanged cellphone numbers at a Hollywood dinner in April 2018, and on Might 1 bin Salman reportedly despatched him a WhatsApp video containing imagery of Swedish and Saudi Arabian flags draped over each other with Arabic lettering written throughout them.

Bezos’s crew say that video was the Computer virus that hacked the billionaire’s cellphone.

Ex-UK International Workplace insiders have stated at the moment’s era of Center Japanese royalty ‘love their telephones’ and British ministers will use WhatsApp to remain in touch.

The communications imply British authorities telephones could possibly be weak to hacking, however a safety skilled performed down these fears.

Former UK nationwide safety adviser Sir Mark Lyall Grant stated that prime ministers he labored with have been ‘absolutely conscious’ that these types of communication have been ‘not 100 per cent safe’, and most textual content or WhatsApp messages have been comparatively brief in his expertise.

Mr Johnson had written a constructive opinion piece in regards to the younger Saudi for The Occasions in 2018.

The Day by day Telegraph established the usage of WhatsApp communication between Center Japanese figures and British officers by contacting a dozen present and ex-UK authorities figures.

The ex-ambassador to the USA, Sir Kim Darroch, is known to haven’t been speaking with bin Salman over WhatsApp.

Sources claimed former prime minister Theresa Might didn’t usually use WhatsApp however David Cameron made a behavior of sending texts to politicians.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman informed The Telegraph they’d ‘no thought’ whether or not Mr Johnson had communicated with bin Salman utilizing WhatsApp, and his press secretary stated they might not touch upon the safety preparations of ministers.