Boris Johnson slams Vladimir Putin over Salisbury in talks

Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin over the ‘brazen’ Salisbury assault because the leaders held face-to-face talks right this moment.

The PM warned the Russian president there is no such thing as a prospect of regular relations between the nations till Moscow stops ‘undermining the protection of our residents and collective safety’.

The bruising encounter between the pair, the primary since Mr Johnson took over in Downing Road, got here as they attended a summit in Berlin.

The gathering is to debate the destiny of Libya, the place the UK has accused Russia and Turkey of inflicting chaos by pursuing a ‘proxy’ battle.

A No10 spokeswoman mentioned: ‘The Prime Minister met President Putin within the margins of the Berlin Convention on Libya.

‘He was clear there had been no change within the UK’s place on Salisbury, which was a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen try and homicide harmless individuals on UK soil. He mentioned that such an assault should not be repeated.

‘The Prime Minister mentioned that they each had a accountability to deal with problems with worldwide safety together with Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

‘The Prime Minister mentioned there will likely be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship till Russia ends the destabilising exercise that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the protection of our residents and our collective safety.’

The UK and its allies blamed Russia for using Novichok nerve agent towards former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March 2018.

There have been a spherical of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions as relations between the nations, which had not recovered from the Alexander Litvinenko killing within the UK in 2006, plunged into deep freeze.