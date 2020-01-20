Boris Johnson suffers first post-election vote DEFEAT as Lords move to help EU citizens after Brexit

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Printed: 12:08 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:10 EST, 20 January 2020

Boris Johnson was handed his first Parliamentary defeat because the basic election at present because the Home of Lords defied him over Brexit.

The higher chamber backed a cross-party modification searching for to drive the Authorities to supply EU residents with bodily proof of their proper to stay within the UK after January 31.

It was tabled by Liberal Democrat Lord Oates, who argued EU residents lined by the settled standing scheme ought to have the fitting to a bodily type of proof of standing as a substitute of solely the digital proof proposed by the Authorities.

He stated that with out bodily documentation EU residents eligible to stay within the UK could be ‘severely deprived’ in dealings with landlords, airways and different officers.

He denied it was an try to problem Brexit or ‘frustrate’ the laws, which has already handed via the Commons with large majorities forward of Brexit day on January 31.

It was handed this afternoon by 270 votes to 229, majority 41.

Afterwards Lord Oates stated: ‘This modification merely seeks to uphold the promise repeatedly made by Boris Johnson that the rights of EU residents to stay within the UK could be robotically assured.

‘It could take away the chance that those that failed to satisfy the reduce off deadline could be robotically criminalised and topic to deportation.’

Lord Oates had earlier stated the fitting to stay must also be primarily based on eligibility and never forfeited by failing to satisfy an arbitrary deadline below a deadline in June 2021, which may result in EU residents being ‘criminalised’ afterwards.

With out bodily proof of proper of residence, there was certain to be ‘confusion’ and ‘nervousness’ for such folks of their dealings with officers post-Brexit.

‘In the actual world, in respect of everlasting residence, proof of immigration standing is in bodily documentation,’ Lord Oates stated. ‘That is what persons are used to.

‘EU residents are going to be severely deprived if they do not have it.’

Backing the demand, unbiased crossbencher Lord Warner questioned whether or not the Dwelling Workplace laptop system could possibly be relied on to supply digital proof of standing all of the 12 months spherical.

Former senior civil servant Lord Kerslake stated offering bodily proof of settled standing wouldn’t delay the UK’s departure from the EU.

The unbiased crossbench peer stated: ‘Agreeing our modification needn’t delay Brexit, not does it require modifications to the Withdrawal Settlement.’

Tory peer Viscount Ridley warned that the modification may result in the introduction of id playing cards for EU residents.

He stated: ‘I believe it isn’t inconceivable that we might get to a state of affairs, whether or not supposed or not, whereby folks could be requested to supply proof on this type if there was bodily id documentation in existence.

‘And it will, subsequently, turn out to be by the backdoor an id card required of EU residents however not UK residents.

‘That would appear to me to be a worrying growth.’

Dwelling Workplace minister Baroness Williams of Trafford had warned that the modification may result in ‘ID card creep’.

She stated: ‘I completely agree with my noble buddy, the noble Viscount Ridley, and his level about ID card creep can also be a part of this level.

‘And it is precisely what occurred to the Windrush era.

‘The Authorities is adamant that we should keep away from the state of affairs the place years down the road EU residents who’ve constructed their lives right here discover themselves struggling to show their rights and entitlements within the UK.’