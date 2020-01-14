Boris Johnson vows ‘county lines’ drugs gangs will be ‘totally wound up’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Boris Johnson right this moment vowed that ‘county traces’ gangs might be ‘completely wound up’ – saying they’re ‘killing younger children’.

The PM stated the legal networks have been ‘lowering high quality of life’ for individuals throughout the UK and needed to be tackled.

The powerful message, in an interview with BBC Breakfast, got here as the federal government makes regulation and order one among its key priorities.

The Nationwide Crime Company has recognized some 2,000 particular person county traces ‘deal traces’ which might be managed by legal kingpins – with the biggest quantity working out of London.

They use kids as younger as 11 to distribute medication in different components of the nation.

Mr Johnson stated: ‘I need to see crime come down. I need to see the county traces medication gangs wound up, rolled up.

‘They’re lowering the standard of life for individuals throughout our nation, they’re killing younger children. I need to see that factor completely wound up.’

The police watchdog for England and Wales final week urged the federal government to crack down on guidelines that permit individuals to purchase the telephones anonymously.

The watchdog known as for a Dwelling Workplace evaluate of the ‘legal abuse’ of pay-as-you-go cellphones, which might be purchased for as little as £10 from excessive avenue shops.

Officers advised individuals ‘ought to must register private particulars when shopping for a cell phone or substitute SIM card’ to stop the handsets and numbers getting used for drug dealing, the findings by the Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Hearth and Rescue Companies (HMICFRS) stated.

In its report how forces deal with the gangs, inspectors really useful the Dwelling Workplace perform a evaluate of the legal abuse of cellphones which ought to ‘discover’ the laws of the communications business.