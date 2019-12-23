Boris Johnson vows to fight against the ‘noxious hatred’ of anti-Semitism

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Boris Johnson has vowed to struggle towards the ‘noxious hatred’ of anti-Semitism as he delivered his Chanukah message to Jewish folks around the globe.

The Prime Minister wished ‘all our Jewish mates, neighbours and family members, wherever you’re on this planet… a really comfortable Chanukah’ in a video message revealed on Twitter.

He stated that ‘current years haven’t been straightforward ones for British Jews’ as he insisted that ‘each first rate particular person on this nation’ might be ‘combating by your aspect’ towards anti-Jewish racism.

Anti-Semitism was a distinguished subject throughout the current normal election marketing campaign.

Jeremy Corbyn was repeatedly criticised for his dealing with of Labour’s anti-Semitism disaster with the occasion at present below formal investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Fee.

Mr Johnson used his video message to vow to at all times stand in solidarity with the Jewish neighborhood.

He stated: ‘It’s a time to rejoice not simply the miracle of the oil but in addition your distinctive id.

‘To pop the Chanukah Menorah within the window and say to the world, simply as Judah and his small band of poorly-equipped Maccabees stated to Antiochus III and his mighty Greek military all these years in the past, “I am Jewish and I am proud of it”.

‘And that’s actually essential proper now as a result of I do know that current years haven’t been straightforward ones for British Jews.

‘Within the media, on the streets and significantly on-line, anti-Semites have, in alarming numbers, been emboldened to crawl out from below their rocks and start, as soon as once more, to unfold their model of noxious hatred far and broad.

‘However as you kindle the Chanukiah gentle tonight and within the nights to come back, I would like you to recollect this.

‘When the Maccabees drove the forces of darkness out of Jerusalem, that they had to take action on their very own.

‘At the moment as Britain’s Jews search to drive again the darkness of resurgent anti-Semitism, you may have each first rate particular person on this nation combating by your aspect.

‘As a result of Britain wouldn’t be Britain with out its Jewish neighborhood. And we are going to stand with you and rejoice with you – at Chanukah and all yr spherical.’

Mr Corbyn additionally revealed his personal video message to mark the beginning of Chanukah.

He stated: ‘I want to want a contented Hanukkah to everybody celebrating in Britain and the world over.

‘And it feels the correct time to be interested by the message of hope which is so central to the Hanukkah pageant.’