Boris Johnson vows to raise fears about ‘driving habits’ of US personnel in the UK

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Printed: 08:27 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:33 EST, 19 January 2020

Boris Johnson at present pledged to problem the US administration after proof emerged of extra incidents near the spot the place Harry Dunn died in crash with a diplomat’s spouse.

The PM stated he can be elevating the ‘driving habits’ of American personnel with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Berlin, the place they’re each attending a summit on Libya.

The promise got here after a police chief demanded an pressing assembly with the commander of RAF Croughton, the US base the place the girl charged over the demise of Harry Dunn was stationed.

Video has emerged of one other incident involving a automobile being pushed close by on the incorrect aspect of the street.

Police have additionally revealed particulars of a separate incident through which a police car was struck by a automobile being pushed on the incorrect aspect of the street in October.

Boris Johnson (pictured in Berlin at present) stated he can be elevating the ‘driving habits’ of American personnel with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Anne Sacoolas (left) was capable of flee the UK after claiming diplomatic immunity regardless of allegedly killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn (proper) in a crash

Requested concerning the incidents, Mr Johnson stated: ‘We’re definitely elevating all these points concerning the driving habits of US personnel on the base.

‘We’re persevering with to work for justice for Harry Dunn and his household.’

The video, reported to Northamptonshire Police yesterday, reveals a blue BMW having to brake sharply on a rustic street close to the bottom. The automobile has what seems to be one of many registration numbers used on US authorities automobiles within the UK.

In a press release, Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley stated: ‘I don’t underestimate how a lot of a regarding incident this was and the way a lot worse it may have been, particularly contemplating the circumstances through which 19-year-old Harry Dunn tragically died.

‘That is compounded by the truth that yesterday, myself and Police, Hearth and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mould had been made conscious of one other incident in Northampton through which a police car was struck in early October by a car additionally driving on the incorrect aspect of the street. Fortunately there have been no accidents.

‘I wish to be completely clear on the truth that these incidents simply can’t maintain taking place.

‘We all know all too effectively within the case of younger Harry simply how devastating they are often.

‘Subsequently the PFCC and I’ve requested an pressing assembly with the bottom commander at RAF Croughton to debate security on the roads across the base and I count on this assembly to happen subsequent week.’

RAF Croughton grew to become the main focus of a global controversy after Mr Dunn was killed in a head-on collision with a automobile on August 27 final 12 months.

Anne Sacoolas, 42, the spouse of a US intelligence official, is believed to have been driving on the incorrect aspect of the street and was charged with inflicting demise by harmful driving.

However she controversially claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision, fled to her house nation and has refused to return to face justice regardless of pleas from Harry’s household.

Mr Pompeo (proper) can also be in Berlin attending a summit on the Libya battle at present

The US State Division has additionally stated a UK extradition request for Mrs Sacoolas is extremely inappropriate and can be an abuse.

Earlier than reviews of the most recent incident surfaced, Enterprise Secretary Andrea Leadsom, the constituency MP for Harry’s household, wrote to the commander of the bottom to ask for an invite to go to.

Harry’s mom Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are searching for assurances that security measures are in place to ensure there aren’t any comparable incidents sooner or later.

Dunn household spokesman Radd Seiger stated: ‘Seeing this footage has despatched shivers down my backbone and made me really feel sick. No hurt completed on this event thankfully however that isn’t the purpose.

‘I’ve been urging everybody in authority to take the matter significantly, not solely when it comes to security and the way we will enhance it in relation to serving to American drivers alter to the totally different aspect of the street, but additionally guaranteeing that nobody who breaks the regulation coming off the bottom is allowed to hop on the following airplane house and evade justice as Anne Sacoolas did.’