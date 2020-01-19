Boris Johnson Warns Putin Over Sergei Skripal Poisoning: Downing Street

“He said that such an attack must not be repeated,” Broris Johnson’s workplace stated.

London, United Kingdom:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday used his first official assembly with Vladimir Putin to warn the Russian chief not repeat the 2018 chemical assault that nearly killed former spy Sergei Skripal.

Downing Avenue stated Johnson instructed the Kremlin chief on the sidelines of a summit on the Libya disaster in Berlin that ties between Moscow and London wouldn’t return to regular till Russia ended its “destabilising” actions.

Johnson “was clear there had been no change in the UK’s position on Salisbury, which was a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen attempt to murder innocent people on UK soil,” Downing Avenue stated in a press release.

Russia rejects accusations that officers from its GRU army intelligence company used a robust nerve agent to poison Skripal in retribution for his work with British and different Western spy providers.

Skripal and his daughter each spent days in a coma however survived and have since gone into hiding.

The incident undermined London’s already tough relations with Moscow.

Downing Avenue stated Johnson had instructed Putin “they both had a responsibility to address issues of international security including Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran”.

However the British chief additionally made clear that this dialogue didn’t imply London’s relations with the Kremlin have been again on observe.

“The prime minister said there will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security,” his workplace stated.