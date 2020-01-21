Boris Johnson ‘will publish his proposals for EU and US trade deals on the SAME day’

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Boris Johnson will publish his plans to barter post-Brexit EU and US commerce offers on the identical day in a bid to place stress on Brussels and cease the bloc dragging its toes.

The Prime Minister is anticipated to set out his goals for the 2 units of talks within the weeks instantly after the UK leaves the EU on January 31.

He’ll accomplish that in paperwork which can accompany a significant speech designed by Mr Johnson to unite the nation.

And in an indication of the extent to which Downing Road needs the UK to maneuver on from Britain’s divorce from Brussels, the PM will reportedly not point out the phrase ‘Brexit’ throughout the tackle.

Tory Brexiteers imagine the prospect of twin commerce talks with the US will incentivise the EU and cease the bloc from shifting slowly.

Boris Johnson, pictured at a reception at Buckingham Palace final night time, is anticipated to make use of a speech in February to set out the UK’s priorities for commerce talks with the EU and the US

The information of the PM’s speech in February and plans to publish competing EU and US commerce paperwork on the identical day got here after Brussels risked infuriating the UK over its strategy to talks on the longer term relationship.

The European Fee mentioned yesterday that the bloc should first comply with a negotiating mandate and that may solely occur after Britain leaves on January 31.

Which means the bloc may make the UK wait till March to formally start negotiations.

European Fee spokesman Eric Mamer was requested when negotiations are more likely to start and he replied: ‘The fee can undertake its proposal for the negotiation directives solely as soon as the UK has truly withdrawn from the EU.

‘However then there’s nonetheless an institutional course of for these to be adopted by the (European) Council.

‘This we all know will take a while, which is why we now have mentioned we are going to begin negotiations as rapidly as we will, however it would actually not be earlier than the tip of February, starting of March.

‘This isn’t a slowing down or rushing up of the method. That is merely the character of the institutional course of and the consultations that have to happen earlier than the negotiation directives will be formally adopted.’

Sir Ian Duncan Smith, pictured in Downing Road in October final yr, has accused the EU of ‘intentionally dragging their toes’ on future commerce talks

The UK will go away the EU at 11pm on January 31, coming into right into a standstill transition interval till the tip of the yr.

Mr Johnson is adamant future commerce deal should be agreed by the tip of 2020 and has dominated out any extension to the transition interval.

The EU doesn’t imagine the whole lot will be agreed inside the present timeline, elevating the prospect of the 2 sides splitting in December and not using a full deal in place.

Sir Ian Duncan Smith, the previous Tory chief, savaged the EU for its strategy to the talks, telling The Solar: ‘They’re intentionally dragging their toes, throwing their weight round. It is totally pathetic.’