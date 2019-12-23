Boris Johnson will spend Christmas at No10 with girlfriend Carrie Symonds

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Printed: 06:54 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:54 EST, 23 December 2019

Boris Johnson will spend Christmas Day in Downing Road along with his associate Carrie Symonds and their canine Dilyn, Quantity 10 introduced at the moment.

There had been hypothesis that the PM may spend the festive season at his official Chequers residence in Buckinghamshire.

But it surely was confirmed this morning that he can be spending Christmas in central London.

The information got here after it emerged that Mr Johnson is hoping to be given a brand new bicycle on December 25.

Nevertheless, he jokingly informed buddies that it could possibly be left to him to purchase himself a brand new set of wheels.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, pictured earlier this month, will spend Christmas at 10 Downing Road

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds can be joined on Christmas Day by their rescue canine Dilyn who moved into Quantity 10 in September

The Prime Minister revealed throughout the Tory management marketing campaign in July this 12 months bike he had been given by Olympic bike owner Chris Boardman had been stolen.

He not too long ago informed buddies about his Christmas hopes: ‘I might like a brand new bicycle – however I am going to have to purchase it myself.’

Many British prime ministers have chosen to spend Christmas on the picturesque Chequers countryside retreat.

However Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds have opted to stay at Quantity 10.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman mentioned at the moment: ‘The Prime Minister can be spending Christmas Day in Downing Road.’

He added: ‘He can be with Carrie and with Dilyn.’

Requested if Mr Johnson had initially determined to go to Chequers however then modified his thoughts, the spokesman mentioned Christmas at Quantity 10 had ‘at all times been the plan’.

Dilyn has turn into a well-known face in Quantity 10 and performed a distinguished function throughout Mr Johnson’s basic election marketing campaign

It’s unclear whether or not Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds can be joined on Christmas Day by any of their respective relations.

Dilyn, a Jack Russell-cross, moved into Quantity 10 again in September.

The rescue canine has turn into a well-known face for employees and photographers and was given a distinguished function throughout Mr Johnson’s basic election marketing campaign.