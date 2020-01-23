Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill given Royal Assent by the Queen

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Downing Road obtained a supply of English glowing wine in the present day because the Queen rubber-stamped Boris Johnson’s Brexit Invoice into legislation.

Parliament lastly gave its formal backing to the European Union Withdrawal Settlement Invoice final evening.

The draft laws, which is required to make sure the UK’s departure from the bloc is an orderly one, was then despatched to the Queen to be given Royal Assent.

Royal Assent from the monarch is the final stage a invoice should go with a purpose to make it onto the statute guide.

Now that it has been given, the so-called WAB is formally an Act of Parliament.

It means the UK is now assured to depart the EU on January 31 at 11pm after greater than three years of torturous wrangling over Britain’s divorce from Brussels.

The announcement of Royal Assent was made within the Home of Commons by deputy speaker Nigel Evans shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

He interrupted proceedings and mentioned: ‘Royal Assent. I’ve to inform the Home in accordance with the Royal Assent Act 1967 that Her Majesty has signified her Royal Assent to the next act: European Union Withdrawal Settlement Act 2020.’

Downing Road took supply of the wine this morning however it’s unclear whether or not the PM will crack open a bottle to have a good time the historic second.

Talking after the WAB completed making its manner by way of the Home of Commons and the Home of Lords final evening, Mr Johnson mentioned: ‘Parliament has handed the Withdrawal Settlement Invoice, that means we are going to go away the EU on 31 January and transfer forwards as one United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson, pictured in Downing Road yesterday, managed to efficiently get his Brexit deal by way of Parliament with MPs and friends ending scrutinising the draft legal guidelines final evening

The supply of glowing wine to Quantity 10 got here because the Queen gave Royal Assent to the Withdrawal Settlement Invoice

Nigel Evans, the deputy Commons speaker, introduced to MPs this afternoon that the WAB had been formally rubber-stamped by the Queen

‘At occasions it felt like we’d by no means cross the Brexit end line, however we’ve executed it.

‘Now we are able to put the rancour and division of the previous three years behind us and deal with delivering a brilliant, thrilling future – with higher hospitals and colleges, safer streets and alternative unfold to each nook of our nation.’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was requested in the present day if Mr Johnson had celebrated the profitable completion of the passage of the WAB by way of Parliament final evening with a glass of champagne.

The spokesman wouldn’t be drawn however mentioned: ‘It has been a long three years but we have got Brexit over the line and the PM wants to move the whole country forward as one to a brighter future.’

Now that the WAB has been given Royal Assent the PM will signal the Withdrawal Settlement treaty he struck with Brussels to formalise the UK’s divorce from the EU.

Consideration will now shift to a vote on the Brexit deal within the European Parliament subsequent Wednesday.

MEPs shall be requested to vote for the deal simply 48 hours earlier than the UK’s scheduled departure from the bloc however the end result is seen as a formality.