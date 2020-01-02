Boris Johnson’s election victory WON’T deliver big boost for UK plc, say economists

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Boris Johnson’s beautiful election victory won’t ship a serious enhance for UK plc in 2020, economists have warned.

A survey of consultants has discovered that many concern ongoing Brexit uncertainty will likely be like ‘lead boots’ for companies.

Wrangling over the long run commerce relationship with the EU and weak productiveness is ready to maintain a lid on development.

The grim evaluation emerged within the annual survey of 85 high economists by the Monetary Instances.

Regardless of the PM’s upbeat New 12 months message vowing to take the nation into a brand new period, a 3rd of these questioned believed UK plc’s efficiency this yr will likely be no higher than in 2019 – which is on monitor to be the worst for GDP in a decade.

Across the similar proportion thought development would solely enhance barely, regardless of the prospect of elevated public spending.

‘Reasonably than a bounce, the economic system will expertise one thing extra akin to a soar by somebody sporting lead boots,’ mentioned John Philpott, director of consultancy The Jobs Economist.

Others quizzed within the week following the December 12 election mentioned a post-election rebound was prone to be ‘small’, ‘non permanent’, ‘disappointing’, ‘restricted’, ‘imperceptible’ or ‘negligible’.

Regardless of Mr Johnson making clear that the UK will formally depart the EU on January 31, economists had been sceptical about how simple will probably be to seal new commerce preparations by the tip of the transition interval 11 months later.

Diane Coyle, professor of public coverage on the College of Cambridge mentioned: ‘Mr Johnson has simply recreated a cliff-edge, no-deal Brexit because the election.’

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, mentioned: ‘The markets have already woken as much as the truth that the chance of a no-deal cliffhanger continues to be with us.’

The cloud of uncertainty… will maintain enterprise funding at bay for a big a part of this yr.’