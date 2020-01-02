Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings posts bizarre job advert

Boris Johnson’s prime adviser Dominic Cummings has right now posted a weird job advert by which he requires ‘super-talented weirdos’ to use to work at Quantity 10.

Writing on his private weblog, Mr Cummings units out plans for a Downing Road shake-up by which maths and physics PhDs would mingle with ‘weirdos and misfits with odd abilities’ and individuals who ‘fought their approach out of appalling hell holes’.

Mr Cummings warns recruits that he’ll ‘bin you inside weeks in the event you do not match’, including: ‘Do not complain later as a result of I made it clear now.’

The previous Vote Go away supremo can be hiring a private assistant, however warns that the brand new recruit could have duties ‘which you will not get pleasure from’.

The advert is a direct problem to the civil service and Whitehall institution which Mr Cummings has lengthy criticised and which Mr Johnson plans to reform.

Recruiter: Boris Johnson’s prime particular adviser Dominic Cummings (pictured days after the Tory election victory final month) needs ‘super-talented weirdos’ to work for him at Quantity 10

Setting out his plans in a meandering 2,900-word weblog put up, Mr Cummings warns of ‘profound issues on the core of how the British state makes selections’.

Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority means the Tory authorities has ‘no use to fret about short-term unpopularity whereas attempting to make speedy progress,’ he predicts.

The 48-year-old, whose official title is Chief Particular Adviser to the Prime Minister, says he needs his new recruits to make him ‘a lot much less vital’ and ‘largely redundant’ inside a yr.

‘We need to rent an uncommon set of individuals with completely different abilities and backgrounds to work in Downing Road,’ he says, setting out plans for his new recruits to work on AI, knowledge science and communications issues.

Mr Cummings plans to rent a fleet of maths and physics specialists with ‘distinctive tutorial ‘, though the character of their work at Quantity 10 is unclear.

He can be in search of ‘uncommon software program builders’ and ‘uncommon economists’, citing a string of educational ideas which candidates ought to find out about.

Quantity 10 can be in search of ‘nice challenge managers’ who might oversee tasks corresponding to Brexit.

‘In case you suppose you might be one of many a small group of individuals on the planet who’re really GREAT at challenge administration, then we need to speak to you,’ Mr Cummings says.

‘We want individuals like this who’ve a 1 in 10,000 or increased degree of talent and temperament.’

Mr Cummings additionally guarantees to rent a group of ‘junior researchers’, a few of them college graduates.

Job advert: Mr Cummings setting out his plans for a Downing Road shake-up in a meandering 2,900-word put up on his private weblog

The roles accessible embody a year-long posting as a ‘form of private assistant’ to Mr Cummings.

‘This may contain a mixture of very fascinating work and plenty of uninteresting trivia that makes my life simpler which you will not get pleasure from,’ he says.

‘You’ll not have weekday date nights, you’ll sacrifice many weekends — frankly it can exhausting having a boy/girlfriend in any respect.

‘Will probably be exhausting however fascinating and in the event you minimize it you’ll be concerned in issues on the age of ~21 that most individuals by no means see.

‘I do not need assured public college bluffers. I would like people who find themselves a lot brighter than me who can work in an excessive surroundings. In case you play workplace politics, you’ll be found and instantly binned.’

Mr Cummings additionally needs communications and coverage specialists, criticising the Whitehall apply of using generalists who regularly transfer jobs.

‘With no election for years and big modifications within the digital world, there’s a probability and a must do issues very in another way,’ he says.

‘We are also excited about individuals who have labored in films or on promoting campaigns.’

The ultimate class of jobs is ‘super-talented weirdos’, though Mr Cummings admits he ‘would not actually know what I am in search of’.

Plans: The advert is a direct problem to the civil service and Whitehall institution which Mr Cummings has lengthy criticised and which Boris Johnson (pictured) plans to reform

‘Folks in SW1 speak quite a bit about variety however they hardly ever imply true cognitive variety,’ Mr Cummings writes.

‘They’re often babbling about ‘gender id variety blah blah’.

What SW1 wants isn’t extra drivel about ‘id’ and ‘variety’ from Oxbridge humanities graduates however extra real cognitive variety.

‘We want some true wild playing cards, artists, individuals who by no means went to college and fought their approach out of an appalling hell gap.

‘By definition I do not actually know what I am in search of however I would like individuals round No10 to be looking out for such individuals.

‘We have to determine tips on how to use such individuals higher with out asking them to evolve to the horrors of ‘Human Sources’ (which additionally clearly want a bonfire).’

Mr Cummings might be one of many interviewers himself, he says.

In a usually rambling put up, he additionally goes off on tangents in regards to the Apollo missions, quotes from army strategists and tutorial papers about conflict and statistics.

Mr Cummings was appointed by Mr Johnson when he turned PM in July 2019 and can now wield substantial energy following the Tories’ emphatic election win.

Mark Serwotka, the top of the civil service union PCS, has already vowed to withstand plans for a significant overhaul of Whitehall.

‘The main drawback for the civil service within the final decade has been below funding, actual phrases pay cuts and poor authorities coverage,’ he mentioned.

‘Feedback by Dominic Cummings that suggest he needs to rent and hearth at will reveal an anti-trade union mentality and might be strenuously resisted by PCS.’

Dave Penman, the final secretary of the FDA which represents senior civil servants, has additionally warned that the PM’s allies are exhibiting a ‘elementary misunderstanding’ of the trendy civil service.