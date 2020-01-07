Boris warns top EU chief that European citizens will lose out if Brussels drags its feet

By Jason Groves for the Day by day Mail

Revealed: 18:38 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:46 EST, 7 January 2020

A brand new prime Eurocrat will probably be warned by Boris Johnson in the present day at No 10 that EU residents will lose out if Brussels drags its ft on a post-Brexit commerce deal.

He’ll use his first official assembly with Ursula von der Leyen, now president of the European Fee, to insist he is not going to countenance any extension of the transition past the tip of this 12 months.

Final evening, the Withdrawal Settlement Invoice, which additionally guidelines out any extension, was persevering with its passage via the Commons. In the course of the transition interval, most EU guidelines will keep in place.

Boris Johnson will use his first official assembly with Ursula von der Leyen, now president of the European Fee, to insist he is not going to countenance any extension of the transition past the tip of this 12 months

The powerful stance revealed by a No 10 supply means there are simply 11 months to hammer out a commerce deal after the UK leaves the EU on the finish of this month.

The PM will even inform Mrs von der Leyen he desires a Canada-style free commerce settlement with out the shut political alignment as soon as deliberate by Theresa Might.

The leaders will maintain talks this afternoon and be joined by Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

However the EU is not going to begin detailed commerce talks till the UK has left and it has agreed a negotiating mandate with different members, which isn’t seemingly till late March.

Mr Johnson may start speedy commerce talks with Washington to spur on the EU.

In the meantime, Labour final evening dropped an try to increase the transition interval by one other two years.