Borussia Dortmund Sign Teen Prodigy Erling Braut Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have signed teenage goalscoring sensation Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg, beating off a number of prime European golf equipment, the German Bundesliga membership introduced on Monday. Borussia Dortmund mentioned the 19-year-old Norway ahead, who scored eight occasions within the group stage of this season’s Champions League, had signed a contract till 2024 however didn’t point out a charge. Haaland has caught the attention of golf equipment round Europe, reportedly together with Juventus and Manchester United, after scoring 28 objectives in 22 video games in all competitions thus far this marketing campaign.

Dortmund’s Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig had confirmed their curiosity earlier this month however Haaland mentioned Dortmund have been all the time his first alternative.

“From the beginning I had the feeling I definitely wanted to switch to this club, to walk this path,” he mentioned.

He’ll be part of up together with his new teammates on January three for a coaching camp in Marbella earlier than Dortmund resume after the Bundesliga’s winter break with a go to to Augsburg on January 18.

In a video posted on the Dortmund web site, Haaland wished Dortmund followers a contented new 12 months as he pored over a 2020 to-do record topped with “learn German”.

Earlier in December, the ahead had been noticed touchdown within the metropolis to satisfy with membership representatives.

Dortmund, at present fourth within the Bundesliga, have been on the lookout for a brand new striker with Spain worldwide Paco Alcacer and World Cup winner Mario Goetze struggling for consistency this season.

“Despite many offers from the very top clubs across Europe, Erling Haaland has chosen the sporting challenge at BVB (Dortmund),” chief govt Hans-Joachim Watzke mentioned in a press release.

“We can all look forward to an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre forward… at 19, Erling is right at the start of what will hopefully be a great career.”

Haaland turned the third youngest participant to attain a Champions League hat-trick when he netted thrice in a 6-2 victory over Genk in September.

Solely Wayne Rooney, England’s file goalscorer, and Spain nice Raul managed the feat at a youthful age.

Haaland, the son of former Manchester Metropolis midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, scored in his first 5 Champions League matches.

Regardless of his spectacular kind Salzburg failed to succeed in the final 16 following a 2-Zero loss to defending champions Liverpool of their last group recreation this month.