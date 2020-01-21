Boston college student charged with causing her boyfriend’s suicide appears in court

A Boston faculty scholar charged with manslaughter over her boyfriend’s suicide appeared in courtroom on Tuesday for a pre-trial listening to.

Inyoung You, 21, appeared at Suffolk Superior Courtroom along with her legal professionals.

In October, she was charged with manslaughter for the loss of life of her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, who leaped to his loss of life from the roof of a parking storage, 90 minutes earlier than he was on account of graduate, as You pulled up in an Uber.

Prosecutors say she subjected him to a barrage of ‘pathological’ abuse beforehand in texts. Additionally they cited witnesses who declare he was underneath her management and scared to finish their relationship.

You, who’s a South Korean native, denies the costs and says prosecutors are portray a one-sided image of the connection.

They are saying she too was troubled and that in addition to having to grieve the lack of her boyfriend, she now has to defend herself within the costs over his loss of life.

Scroll down for video

Inyoung You leaves courtroom in Boston on Tuesday after a pre-trial listening to for her manslaughter trial

You’s boyfriend Alexander Urtula, 22, jumped to his loss of life in Could whereas they had been texting

Throughout Tuesday’s listening to, her attorneys slammed prosecutor Rachel Rollins for the cruel rhetoric she used and prolonged descriptions she gave of the alleged abuse when saying the costs.

They’re asking for a protecting order to be issued to keep away from ‘tainting’ the jury pool.

The choose mentioned they might take it into consideration.

You was somber all through the looks. She mentioned nothing as she was led via the courthouse.

Authorities have recommended that she gave him the thought of methods to kill himself and that she had as soon as threatened to take her personal life on the identical parking storage the place he died.

‘Do everybody a favor and go f******* kill your self,’ was one in every of her texts that prosecutors led aloud. In one other, she informed him to kill himself ‘or else I will slit my wrists’.

4 days earlier than he died, she mentioned: ‘Go f****** kill your self.’

You mentioned nothing as she arrived at courtroom flanked by a workforce of legal professionals

The 21-year-old’s attorneys say she was troubled too and that she is being unfairly blamed for her boyfriend’s suicide

‘You need me to slash my throat? Is that what you need? Why do I’ve to threaten my very own f****** life so that you can do one thing?’ she mentioned in one other, two days earlier than he died.

In one other, she referred to as him ‘nugatory’ and informed him to repeatedly bash his head towards a sink.

Prosecutors mentioned You, who’s now in her native South Korea, abused and manipulated Urtula who she had ‘full management over’

Prosecutors mentioned that these had been simply a number of the tens of 1000’s of messages she despatched him.

Additionally they quoted pals of Urtula’s who mentioned he was fearful of letting his girlfriend down or not doing what she wished for worry that she would hurt herself if he upset her.

‘She would textual content [him] or say she was going to hurt herself to tug him away. Usually he would say, “Inyoung’s trying to hurt herself. I have to leave the party,”‘ one pal mentioned.

They added that he had tried to discover a manner out of the connection however was persistently met with extra abuse.

Her attorneys nevertheless argued that prosecutors had ‘cherry picked’ damaging texts and proof to assist their case.

Earlier this week, her attorneys issued their remaining textual content change earlier this week in an try to show that she tried to avoid wasting his life by begging him ‘child please cease’ when he alluded he was about to kill himself.

Her legal professional slammed prosecutors for studying a number of the messages, saying that that they had ‘cherry picked’ damaging texts which harmed You’s probability at a good trial.

In an announcement to DailyMail.com, Steven Kim final yr mentioned: ‘By no means in my profession have I seen extra unjust and callous conduct from a DA in what I can solely conclude is a budget pursuit of headlines.

‘When the information come out it is going to be clear – these had been two emotionally needy younger adults whose relationship had change into a poisonous mix of want, anger, worry and love. They concurrently confronted the on a regular basis pressures all post-adolescents encounter from household, pals, social media, faculty life, and the issues younger individuals attempt to navigate on daily basis. And so they lived their lives on their telephones in a manner that’s arduous for many people to grasp.

‘Nobody can ever know to an ethical certainty why somebody decides to take their very own life. Suicide is at all times unhappy, at all times a tragedy and at all times mysterious. We needs to be searching for higher methods to assist younger individuals in these conditions as a substitute of prosecuting them.

‘All of us, together with Inyoung You, mourn Alexander Urtula.

‘However additional punishing a younger lady who liked him solely compounds the tragedy and tarnishes the reminiscence of that younger man.’

In the event you or anybody you recognize is struggling, for confidential assist contact the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or go to their web site right here.