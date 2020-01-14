January 14, 2020 | 2:57pm | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 2:58pm

A lawless Boston police officer allegedly mailed a faux $790 quotation and a threatening be aware to a driver who minimize him off on a freeway, in response to a report.

The case of obvious street rage concerned Christopher Curtis, 35, who’s now going through felony costs after practically forcing one other driver right into a median barrier on Interstate 93 close to Stoneham on March 1, the Boston Globe reported.

The unidentified driver then obtained a bogus State Police quotation within the mail every week later, full with the emblem of the Boston Police Division on its envelope. The ticket, nonetheless, listed “state” because the company that issued the quotation, court docket data present.

“Watched you go in and out of traffic, tried pushing my truck off the road just to get into the left lane,” an accompanying handwritten be aware learn. “Clocked you going over 90 in a 65. I have a 6 min video of you driving like an [expletive], and pulled up next to you and took your picture.”

The threatening missive concluded: “Try fighting this … I dare you! What happens when you try and run an officers truck off the road on 93S. Hope it was worth it. See you in court.”

The motive force ignored the strict warning and in the end appealed the quotation, prosecutors stated.

An investigation was launched after clerks in Woburn District Courtroom and state troopers have been unable to determine who wrote the ticket, which had an illegible signature, data present.

State Police subsequently realized that the quotation was written with a Boston Police Division ticket e-book that had been signed out to Curtis, who initially denied any involvement, data present.

However investigators acquired a break final summer season after state data confirmed that Curtis had a white Toyota Tundra with a broken entrance grill – similar to the unidentified motorist had beforehand described.

When confronted in August with cellphone data exhibiting him touring on I-93 on March 1 after an time beyond regulation project, Curtis “remember[ed] completely and became absurd in his explanations,” Assistant District Lawyer Kevin Bergin wrote.

Curtis insisted to investigators that the opposite driver had practically run him off the street however claimed the be aware was meant to be a joke for one more cop fairly than the motorist. He admitted to writing the down the driving force’s license plate earlier than mailing him a ticket “as sort of a warning,” Bergin wrote.

Curtis, who joined the division on Sept. 11, 2017, has been positioned on administrative depart with out pay following his arraignment, Boston police Sgt. Det. John Doyle advised The Publish.

He pleaded not responsible Tuesday throughout his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Courtroom to costs of forgery, witness intimidation and deceptive an investigation and was launched on his personal recognizance.

His subsequent court docket date is on Jan. 28, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Lawyer’s Workplace stated.

“These allegations outline an abuse of power by an individual responsible for protecting the public and upholding the law,” District Lawyer Rachael Rollins stated in an announcement. “The community’s relationship with members of law enforcement relies on trust, and actions like these harm the ability of every member of law enforcement to effectively perform their vital duties.”

A name in search of remark from Curtis’ legal professional was not instantly returned.