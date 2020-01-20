Boston leads Mead to 45-36 victory against Fort Morgan

The Mead Mavericks earned a win once they defeated the Fort Morgan Mustangs 45-36 on Thursday.

Maddox Boston lead Mead with 11 factors scored whereas additionally recording six rebounds and one help. Savanna Griebling had a stable evening, recording 10 factors, 5 rebounds and three assists.

Fort Morgan was lead in scoring by Lauren Keller who scored 16 factors, whereas additionally amassing six rebounds and one help. Future Pelton had a stable evening, scoring 9 factors.

Fort Morgan will play host to Frederick, whereas Mead will journey to play Roosevelt.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.