Boucher shines on Christmas in Raptors loss

There have been plenty of issues for the Raptors to not like about Wednesday’s 118-102 loss in opposition to Boston, however Chris Boucher’s robust play wasn’t considered one of them.

A few video games after setting a brand new excessive with 21 factors, Boucher went off for 24, added six rebounds and blocked a few pictures. With the crew down Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol, Boucher is getting a chance, and delivering.

Nonetheless, he didn’t appear all that thrilled post-game, due to the ultimate end result. When requested if it felt any totally different to be enjoying on Christmas, Boucher stated not likely.

“Obviously for my family, they never saw me play on Christmas, I never played on Christmas, (but), for me, it’s just another game, but I guess for my family it’s more than that,” Boucher stated.

The Montrealer obtained a late begin to the sport, solely choosing it up not all that way back. “It’s not like I was watching a lot of basketball when I was younger, but I definitely watched like the last four or five years and it was fun so I definitely enjoyed playing in this one,” he stated.

Pressed a bit on the subject, Boucher admitted that afterward he’d in all probability look again on the day fondly.

“That’s something that I definitely will remember. It would have been way better if we won the game, but definitely. Once you know my career is over I’ll definitely reflect on my first Christmas game and the career-high that I got,” Boucher advised the Toronto Solar.

“Hopefully I can keep going on that path and bring that on to the next year.”

A LITTLE DIFFERENT

Raptors coach Nick Nurse was unfamiliar with the NBA Christmas expertise, although not with teaching on this present day usually.

“I have coached on Christmas a couple times. We used to do it when I was with the Iowa Energy (in the NBA Development League, now know as the NBA G League), but that was a night game, so you’d get up and open your presents, and everybody would drive down from my hometown,” Nurse stated.

“Whole family would get to go to the game at night, which was pretty good. It’s different, but it’s OK. I think we’re excited to be a part of it. I know that I’ve got contacts from all over the world that have said they can’t wait to open their presents and then watch the game, so I think it’s really cool to be a part of it.”

INJURIES TAKING TOLL ON BOTH CLUBS

Each the Raptors and Celtics have had a troublesome time placing all of their finest gamers on the ground up to now this season. Many necessary gamers on each side have been sidelined for big chunks and Toronto was nonetheless lacking an enormous contingent on Wednesday, although Boston was solely minus its finest defender, Marcus Sensible, with Gordon Hayward in a position to play. Boston had missed 59 video games resulting from accidents. Toronto has had it even worse, with 98 video games missed.

Nurse stated that’s simply the best way the NBA works and groups can’t really feel sorry for themselves.

“I always start with the key of it is you’ve gotta just accept it, and then accept that there’s some opportunities for people and be excited about that,” Nurse stated.

“You can sit around and wallow and cry about it if you want to, but nobody really cares. The ball’s going up and the teams are gonna play, and people are going at (you). So I think you’ve gotta come out and whoever’s out there, they’ve gotta rise up and play,” he stated.

“We’ve had to manage the games a little differently, maybe, than we normally would, but that’s OK … Doesn’t matter who’s out there and who isn’t out there, we’ve gotta go play. We’ve gotta go play to the best of our ability. And we wanna be aggressive in that mindset and do so.”

AROUND THE RIM

This 12 months marked the 72nd version of the NBA on Christmas Day and the 12th 12 months in a row with 5 video games. Toronto hosted its first Christmas Day recreation, Philadelphia its first since 1988, Denver its first since 1994 … Former Raptor Tracy McGrady averaged 43.three factors in his three Christmas appearances, the best quantity by any participant with a minimum of two outings … Charlotte, New Orleans, Minnesota and Memphis at the moment are the one groups which have by no means hosted a Christmas Day recreation … Stanley Johnson noticed his first motion after lacking 17 video games resulting from harm, plus Monday’s recreation in Indiana.